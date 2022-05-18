Jazim Sharma launched his new soulful track Ghazal-' Aish'

MUMBAI: Jazim Sharma who is populary known for his amazing vocals and outstanding composition once again come up with his another rendition 'Aish' under Jazim Productions featuring Tanshika Anand. This Ghazal has been composed by Jazim himself and his soulful voice truly make the listeners to dive into a deep love.

This soothing ghazal 'Aish' is perfect to share your love with your loved ones. Jazim Sharma's iconic singing and composition of ghazal Aish with modern touch make Jazim to stand out every manner.

This young singer truly urge to preserve traditional music and this is the reason he done all the experiments into the ghazals to bring it to the youth as he believes youth are nowdays losing the touch of the cultural life, the classical Indian songs.

Not just ghazals Jazim, started his bollywood journey by Kya Hoga ftom the film Dedh Ishqiya penned by Gulzar sahab & composed by Vishal Bharadwaj starting Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin shah, Arshad Warsi, huma qureshi etc which was his debut and later he also get accolodes for giving is voice in film Manmarziyaan starring Vicky Kaushal and Tapsee Pannu and “Zarre Zarre Mein Noor Bhara”with Rahat Fateh ali khan in movie “Jugni” composed by Clinton Cerejo & penned by Shellee. Jazim's recently song Bismillah2 starring Surbhi Jyoti and Rohit Khandelwal also received a huge success from his fans.

The song has veen released on Jazim Productions official YouTube channel.