News |  18 May 2022 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

Benny Benassi and Anable England release collaborative single ‘Lightwaves’

MUMBAI: Two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer & DJ Benny Benassi have joined forces to release their first collaborative single “Lightwaves.” Out on Friday 13 May 2022 via leading dance music label Ultra Records, “Lightwaves” merges Englund’s pop lyric sensibility with Benassi’s unique synth play and beat mastery for a mesmerizing track that catches the crossfire of their talents.

Englund shares, “Working on this track with Benny has teenager me screaming! It brings me back to my very first raver days and I’m just so happy things have come full circle. I feel honored to collaborate with him. I love what we created & I am ready to share it with the world.”

“As we were working on the first idea of the track that would become ‘Lightwaves,’ I immediately thought about Anabel,” adds Benny Benassi. “I love her voice and her style! She gave her unique touch to the lyrics and the melody and she absolutely crushed it. I’m super happy to be on this track with her and I can’t wait to share this tune with everyone else.”

Meanwhile Benny Benassi just served his home country with a unique performance during the Eurovision competition on May 10. He joined Dardust to perform a piano and orchestra medley of great Italian international hits through the decades which included his tracks “Satisfaction” and “Golden Nights” with Sophie (and the Giants), a radio hit in Italy. View the performance here.

