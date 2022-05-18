Benny Benassi and Anable England release collaborative single ‘Lightwaves’

MUMBAI: Two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer & DJ Benny Benassi have joined forces to release their first collaborative single “Lightwaves.” Out on Friday 13 May 2022 via leading dance music label Ultra Records, “Lightwaves” merges Englund’s pop lyric sensibility with Benassi’s unique synth play and beat mastery for a mesmerizing track that catches the crossfire of their talents.
Englund shares, “Working on this track with Benny has teenager me screaming! It brings me back to my very first raver days and I’m just so happy things have come full circle. I feel honored to collaborate with him. I love what we created & I am ready to share it with the world.”
“As we were working on the first idea of the track that would become ‘Lightwaves,’ I immediately thought about Anabel,” adds Benny Benassi. “I love her voice and her style! She gave her unique touch to the lyrics and the melody and she absolutely crushed it. I’m super happy to be on this track with her and I can’t wait to share this tune with everyone else.”
Meanwhile Benny Benassi just served his home country with a unique performance during the Eurovision competition on May 10. He joined Dardust to perform a piano and orchestra medley of great Italian international hits through the decades which included his tracks “Satisfaction” and “Golden Nights” with Sophie (and the Giants), a radio hit in Italy. View the performance here.
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: After teasing their fans with a spectacular end show on the Sunday of the festival, Mysteryland now announces their Mystery Headliner. In the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Mohammed Irfan who has some of the most melodious and chart buster tracks under his belt, released his latest single ‘Jaana Hai toh...read more
MUMBAI: Indian music legend A.R. Rahman is all set to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this week. Rahman is a part of the...read more
MUMBAI: Following the success of his thematically experimental track "dear me," in 2020, an anthem for the self-encouragement and self-appreciation,...read more
MUMBAI: One of the most important sources of tranquility in our lives is music. But there is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into...read more