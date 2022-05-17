For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 May 2022 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1's widely-popular battle of the hottest tunes, returns with 'Vh1 Summer League 2022'

MUMBAI Viacom18's leading international music and entertainment channel, Vh1 India has emerged as the musical hub for melophiles across the country. Each summer, chartbuster songs battle it out in a knockout showdown to win the coveted title of ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem’. Well, the moment has arrived, and blockbuster hits of the year are geared up to face off against each other, yet again, to bag the glorious title of ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem 2022’. The fan-favorite battle of the tunes is all set to return with its seventh edition, ‘Vh1 Summer League 2022’ starting 20th May 2022

Vh1 will kick off the clash of the eight hit singles in pairs from May 20, 2022, as they go loggerheads with each other through a three-stage face-off. The four winning tracks from the first knockout round will go ahead in the competition to participate in the second stage, spanning two days each. Out of the four, only two will make it to the all-important finale and face off for ultimate glory. In a bid to become the ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem’ of 2022, both the songs will go hammer and tongs at garnering precious fan votes across Vh1 India’s social media platforms. This year’s competitors feature the likes of Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Adele, and Justin Bieber. The artist to look forward to this edition will be Armaan Malik as his track ‘YOU’ will battle it out against the mighty heavyweights.  

Speaking about ‘YOU’ being amongst the competing tracks at Vh1 Summer League 2022, Armaan Malik said, “YOU is a song that will make you want to treasure your deepest connections. When I was building the track virtually, alongside the phenomenal team of Natania Lalwani and Jack Edwards, I knew that we were creating music that every listener would relate to. The song is about love and one can never go wrong when it comes to creating art out of love. Having this single be a part of Vh1 Summer League is special to me. This is my second outing at the competition and It’s an honor to have ‘YOU’ compete alongside tracks by internationally acclaimed artists. I’m grateful for the consistent love and support from my fans and am certain that they will help me win this prestigious tournament”  

Here’s how Vh1 Summer League 2022 is lined up!

Match 1

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

VS

Charlie Puth – ‘Light Switch’

Match 2

Shawn Mendes – ‘When You’re Gone’

VS

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’

Match 3

 The Weeknd – ‘Sacrifice’

VS

Armaan Malik – ‘YOU’

Match 4

Justin Bieber ft. Don Toliver – ‘Honest’

VS

Adele – ‘Oh My God’

 Like previous editions, Fan armies hold the ultimate power of choosing the winner as the song with the highest number of votes will be titled ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem 2022’. This edition’s voting will be held on Vh1 India’s official handles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and will take place in a unique grading system for each social media platform, which is as follows:

   1 Facebook:

        1 Like: 1 point
        1 Comment: 3 points
        1 Share: 5 points

 2.   Instagram

        1 Like: 3 points
        1 Comment: 5 points

 3.  Twitter:

        1 Like: 1 point
        1 Retweet: 3 points

The biggest music fiesta is upon us as Vh1 Summer League 2022 teases a fierce showdown amongst global chartbusters who now aim to win the coveted title of the Summer Anthem of the year!

~Witness nail-biting clashes go right down to the wire as Vh1 Summer League returns for its dynamic 7th edition, 20th May 2022 onwards~

 

Tags
Vh1 Summer League Armaan Malik music Songs
Related news
News | 17 May 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly officially become Mr. and Mrs. The couple had an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas last month. That ceremony, which happened on a Monday morning, had an Elvis impersonator performing their nuptials.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Machine Gun Kelly sings for "Wife" Megan Fox and "Unborn Child" at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Are these twin flames growing their family?

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Djent metal veterans MYCELIA set the stage for new narrative concept album with "The Beginning of A Long Hangover" video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal veterans Mycelia have just revealed a new music video for their new single "The Beginning of a Long Hangover", as well as announcing the availability of pre-orders for their upcoming LP album In a Late Country which is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2022 via E

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Rosie Darling shares heartbreaking new single and video "Fucked Up Summer"

MUMBAI: You couldn’t mistake Rosie Darling for anybody else. She’s quietly confident, exuberantly passionate, and creatively inclined to infinity. She continues to speak her mind with clarity and focus on her forthcoming sophomore EP 'Golden Age', set for release on August 12 via Nettwerk.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Fleek Music Company launches singer-songwriter Pruthvi's debut EP - 'Songs about you (not for you)'

MUMBAI: Pruthvi has been putting out new music in association with Fleek Music Company, and her debut EP is inspired by personal stories of heartbreak and vulnerability.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

top# 5 articles

1
Vh1's widely-popular battle of the hottest tunes, returns with 'Vh1 Summer League 2022'

MUMBAI Viacom18's leading international music and entertainment channel, Vh1 India has emerged as the musical hub for melophiles across the country...read more

2
Michael Canitrot new single 'Samothrace'

MUMBAI: French electronic producer Michael Canitrot celebrated the Paris debut of his pioneering Monumental Tour at the one of the most iconic...read more

3
See Kylie Jenner and Stormi support Travis Scott at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Travis Scott has his biggest fans with him at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. As the Astroworld rapper arrived on the red carpet of the MGM...read more

4
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Crash His Daughter's Makeup Tutorial After Getting Married

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on TikTok Live after tying the knot? We're feeling this. On May 15, shortly after the Keeping Up With...read more

5
Fleek Music Company launches singer-songwriter Pruthvi's debut EP - 'Songs about you (not for you)'

MUMBAI: Pruthvi has been putting out new music in association with Fleek Music Company, and her debut EP is inspired by personal stories of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games