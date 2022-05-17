For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 May 2022

See Red Carpet of 2022 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Understanding the assignment The biggest names in music served up some seriously fierce red carpet fashions at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards,  which are set to air live from the MGM Garden Area in Las Vegas on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ahead the star-studded ceremony - which will be hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and feature powerhouse performances from the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, Florence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige and more - all eyes were on the stylish arrivals, ranging from all-out awesome to down-right daring.

"Speed Me Up" rapper Ty Dolla Sign was one of the first stars to step onto the red carpet, rockin' a chain metal Natalia Fender top depicting David Bowie's face, along with a black blazer, matching pants and silver chains. Country star Lainey Wilson looked fab in a floral blazer featuring oversized blooming lapels, teamed with metallic flared pants by Cat O' Nine.

Billboard music award Travis Scott Doja Cat NBC Las Vegas Red Hot Chili Pepper
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

explore RNM

