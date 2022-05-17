For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 May 2022 13:49

See Kylie Jenner and Stormi support Travis Scott at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Travis Scott has his biggest fans with him at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

As the Astroworld rapper arrived on the red carpet of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, he walked in with girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a long fitted grey and white dress, while Stormi stole the show in a one should white dress, complete with a pair of matching sneakers. Travis kept it classy with a dark-colored suit and a white T-shirt.

This will be Travis' first award show performance since the Astroworld tragedy took place in Houston, Texas last November. During the "Sicko Mode" rapper's annual festival, 10 concertgoers died after a crowd surged toward the stage during his performance. Families of loved ones who died from injuries sustained at the show are now seeking billions in damages from Travis and Live Nation alleging negligence.

While some social media users called for Travis to be canceled, on May 9, Sean "Diddy" Combs—host of the 2022 BBMAs—revealed that he "made a demand" to Billboard for Travis to be welcomed to the event as a performer.

"I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "Diddy is hosting the show—I'm executive producing—he has to perform.' And NBC said 'yes.' So, it's going down Sunday. Travis Scott will be performing."

Kylie Jenner Stormi 2022 Billboard Music Awards Travis Scott
