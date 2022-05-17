See Kylie Jenner and Stormi support Travis Scott at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Travis Scott has his biggest fans with him at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
As the Astroworld rapper arrived on the red carpet of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, he walked in with girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a long fitted grey and white dress, while Stormi stole the show in a one should white dress, complete with a pair of matching sneakers. Travis kept it classy with a dark-colored suit and a white T-shirt.
This will be Travis' first award show performance since the Astroworld tragedy took place in Houston, Texas last November. During the "Sicko Mode" rapper's annual festival, 10 concertgoers died after a crowd surged toward the stage during his performance. Families of loved ones who died from injuries sustained at the show are now seeking billions in damages from Travis and Live Nation alleging negligence.
While some social media users called for Travis to be canceled, on May 9, Sean "Diddy" Combs—host of the 2022 BBMAs—revealed that he "made a demand" to Billboard for Travis to be welcomed to the event as a performer.
"I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "Diddy is hosting the show—I'm executive producing—he has to perform.' And NBC said 'yes.' So, it's going down Sunday. Travis Scott will be performing."
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal veterans Mycelia have just revealed a new music video for their new single "The Beginning of a Long Hangover", as well as...read more
MUMBAI: Are these twin flames growing their family?read more
MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on TikTok Live after tying the knot? We're feeling this. On May 15, shortly after the Keeping Up With...read more
MUMBAI: You've seen them top the charts. Now, it's time to see which artists will secure the no. 1 spot in their categories at the 2022 Billboard...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Baba Hansraj Raghuwanshi is ready to delight his audience with another spiritually packed single- Hazaaron Hain Roop on...read more