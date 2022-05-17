Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly officially become Mr. and Mrs. The couple had an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas last month. That ceremony, which happened on a Monday morning, had an Elvis impersonator performing their nuptials. Now, the couples who got engaged amidst red roses on a beach in October 2021 have tied the knot in a proper ceremony.

From friends living just a few blocks away from each other to sharing PDA wherever they go, Barker and Kardashian‘s relationship has come a long way. The two have made red carpet appearances, the recent one being Met Gala, and have also hung out with each other’s kids several times.

Now, TMZ has reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally wedded in a Santa Barbara courthouse. A small number of loved ones and their security were present. Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Travis’ father were there to be a witness.

The newlyweds were spotted in traditional bride and groom wear. Kourtney Kardashian had on a white dress that was cut short at the knees. While Travis Barker wore an all-black tuxedo. As per the report, after exchanging the vows and finishing the ceremony, the two rode away in a black lowrider convertible that had a sign that read “JUST MARRIED.”