For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 May 2022 13:46 |  By RnMTeam

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly officially become Mr. and Mrs. The couple had an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas last month. That ceremony, which happened on a Monday morning, had an Elvis impersonator performing their nuptials. Now, the couples who got engaged amidst red roses on a beach in October 2021 have tied the knot in a proper ceremony.

From friends living just a few blocks away from each other to sharing PDA wherever they go, Barker and Kardashian‘s relationship has come a long way. The two have made red carpet appearances, the recent one being Met Gala, and have also hung out with each other’s kids several times.

Now, TMZ has reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally wedded in a Santa Barbara courthouse. A small number of loved ones and their security were present. Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Travis’ father were there to be a witness.

The newlyweds were spotted in traditional bride and groom wear. Kourtney Kardashian had on a white dress that was cut short at the knees. While Travis Barker wore an all-black tuxedo. As per the report, after exchanging the vows and finishing the ceremony, the two rode away in a black lowrider convertible that had a sign that read “JUST MARRIED.”

Tags
Travis Scott Kourtney Kardashian marriage music
Related news
News | 17 May 2022

Vh1's widely-popular battle of the hottest tunes, returns with 'Vh1 Summer League 2022'

MUMBAI Viacom18's leading international music and entertainment channel, Vh1 India has emerged as the musical hub for melophiles across the country. Each summer, chartbuster songs battle it out in a knockout showdown to win the coveted title of ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem’.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Crash His Daughter's Makeup Tutorial After Getting Married

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on TikTok Live after tying the knot? We're feeling this.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

See Kylie Jenner and Stormi support Travis Scott at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Travis Scott has his biggest fans with him at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. As the Astroworld rapper arrived on the red carpet of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, he walked in with girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

See Red Carpet of 2022 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Understanding the assignment The biggest names in music served up some seriously fierce red carpet fashions at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards,  which are set to air live from the MGM Garden Area in Las Vegas on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Djent metal veterans MYCELIA set the stage for new narrative concept album with "The Beginning of A Long Hangover" video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal veterans Mycelia have just revealed a new music video for their new single "The Beginning of a Long Hangover", as well as announcing the availability of pre-orders for their upcoming LP album In a Late Country which is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2022 via E

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fleek Music Company launches singer-songwriter Pruthvi's debut EP - 'Songs about you (not for you)'

MUMBAI: Pruthvi has been putting out new music in association with Fleek Music Company, and her debut EP is inspired by personal stories of...read more

2
Gentle Bones shares 'the art of thanking yourself' EP with video for "thank you"

MUMBAI: Following the success of his thematically experimental track "dear me," in 2020, an anthem for the self-encouragement and self-appreciation,...read more

3
Sugar Ray added as special guest headliner at Inaugural 'Flannel Nation Festival: A 90's Celebration'

MUMBAI: Southern California multi-platinum selling 4-piece Sugar Ray has been announced as the special guest headliner at the inaugural Flannel...read more

4
Djent metal veterans MYCELIA set the stage for new narrative concept album with "The Beginning of A Long Hangover" video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal veterans Mycelia have just revealed a new music video for their new single "The Beginning of a Long Hangover", as well as...read more

5
See Red Carpet of 2022 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Understanding the assignment The biggest names in music served up some seriously fierce red carpet fashions at the 2022 Billboard Music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games