Gentle Bones shares 'the art of thanking yourself' EP with video for "thank you"

MUMBAI: Following the success of his thematically experimental track "dear me," in 2020, an anthem for the self-encouragement and self-appreciation, indie sensation Gentle Bones finishes the sentence with song titles in his new EP 'the art of thanking yourself'; "dear me, thank you for being you.". Fans can stream 'the art of thanking yourself' here bfan.link/the-art-of-thanking-yourself and watch the video for lead track "thank you" here.

“Produced and written with Homeground Studios, this EP is one of my proudest works to date," explains Gentle Bones about the EP and the intention behind it. "With 'dear me,' being a song I’m really proud of, it felt like I had to continue the sentence and not keep it’s title open ended."

"thank you" is the focus single of the EP, and with it, Gentle Bones hopes to translate the growing necessity of accurate self-love in order for individuals to be the best for themselves and others. He attempts to give thanks to everyone who has perhaps unintentionally done him wrong, for they have unknowingly taught him great lessons about himself and has made him stronger.

"This visualiser was done in collaboration with Howie (@howie759) and Bless7Up," Gentle Bones shares. "It was such a joy to make and we wanted the song to really come through with a story of me entering a virtual world where i was initially hunted down by a monster but soon enough we became friends. It brings across the message of the song really beautifully."

Placing 2nd on the top 5 artists coming from Singapore in 2021, the Forbes 30-under-30 honorary has had an incredible few years so far. Fresh off the heels of releasing the deluxe version of his debut album with star-studded features from JJ Lin, Benjamin Kheng, gamaliél and Karencici, Gentle Bones gets personal in his latest EP. The prolific artist shifts his songwriting perspective away from the audience and back to himself in hopes to shed light on his own discoveries when it comes to the importance of self-appreciation.