News |  16 May 2022 16:15

Renforshort promises “we’ll make this ok” on new single & music video featuring Travis Baker

MUMBAI: After building buzz with recent releases “moshpit” and “made for you,” 20-year-old alt-pop artist renforshort unveils a new single and music video entitled “we’ll make this ok” featuring Travis Barker. Released via Interscope Records, “we’ll make this ok” is available now at all digital retailers. Watch the music video HERE. Most importantly, it heralds the arrival of her anxiously awaited debut album, dear amelia, on July 8. Pre-order the album-HERE.

On the track, Barker holds down the groove with an airtight beat punctuated by video game-style keyboards. Meanwhile, renforshort’s breathy delivery instantly transfixes as she muses, “You love the way I break your broken heart.” In the accompanying visual directed by Nikko LaMere in Los Angeles, she instantly transfixes as she addresses the camera in a series of high-fashion looks. Barker tears it up behind the kit as the words “we’ll make this ok” flash across the screen in neon. It might just be her most elevated, entrancing, and engaging clip to date.

Serving as the follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed saint dominique EP, dear amelia finds renforshort joining forces with her longtime collaborator Jeff Hazin as well as producers/co-writers like David Pramik, Alexander 23, Andy Seltzer, John Ryan, Tia Scola, and Nick Long.

On dear amelia, renforshort narrates an up-close and thrillingly honest journey through the darkest parts of her psyche. A near-lifelong musician who plays guitar, piano, and drums and started touring before she’d graduated high school, the Toronto-bred artist builds an elaborate sonic world around her detailed exploration of mental health, ultimately bringing even the most painful revelations to strangely radiant life. Tackling raw accounts of depression and disassociation, anxiety and self-erasure. renforshort crystallized the concept for her full-length debut after creating its spellbinding final track, a vocoder-enhanced epic called “amelia.” Check out the full tracklisting below.

renforshort is currently on a North American tour with Tai Verdes followed by a run of dates with The Band Camino and stops at festivals including Firefly, Hangout Fest, and Splendour In The Grass. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets, visit www.renforshort.com/tour.

dear amelia TRACKLISTING

1. i miss myself

2. made for you

3. moshpit

4. hate the way you love me

5. we’ll make this ok (feat. Travis Barker)

6. I thot you were cool

7. don’t come back

8. let you down (feat. Jake Bugg)

9. better off

10. Julian, king of Manhattan

11. not my friend

12. amelia

Casting an alternative haze over pop, renforshort conjures emotionally charged anthems punctuated by her intimate delivery and unfiltered lyricism. Born and raised in Toronto, she initially gravitated towards influences as diverse as Nirvana and Amy Winehouse, learning how to sing and write songs. During high school, the 20-year-old artist quietly honed her craft with countless performances in local bars in between dropping original tunes online. Her 2020 debut EP, teenage angst, lived up to its title as it bottled coming-of-age confusion and catharsis into chantable anthems with no shortage of punk spirit. The single “fuck, i luv my friends” reacted with over 11 million Spotify streams, paving the way for her off saint dominique EP in 2021.  Along the way, iconic Linkin Park co-founder and co-vocalist Mike Shinoda jumped at the chance to collaborate, while YUNGBLUD, Avril Lavigne, MGK and others invited her to share the stage with them.  She ignited 2022 with the single “moshpit” as it arrived to widespread acclaim from Billboard, Teen Vogue, OnesToWatch, NME, and more as EUPHORIA. proclaimed, “the songstress is reinventing traditional pop music as we know it,” and followed that up with the March release of “made for you” which NME noted, “On the surface it’s a bubbly track, filled with bright melodies and sweet vocals, but the lyrics convey a darker story, one about changing yourself to fit someone else’s ideal.”  Now, renforshort’s unbreakable and undeniable spell will only grow stronger on her forthcoming full-length debut for Interscope Records, dear amelia.

renforshort we'll make this ok Travis Baker music
