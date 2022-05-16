For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 May 2022 16:36

Florence + The Machine releases her fifth studio album, Dance Fever

MUMBAI: Florence + The Machine today releases her highly-anticipated new album, Dance Fever. The album features previously-released tracks ’My Love’, ‘Free’, ‘King’ and ‘Heaven is Here’, all of which arrived alongside breathtaking videos from acclaimed director Autumn De Wilde.

Dance Fever was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world’s reopening. It was clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and ultimately music and togetherness that Florence missed the most during lockdown. It was the hopes and dreams of reunions with loved ones and dancing with strangers that helped keep the momentum of Dance Fever alive. That ecstasy, proximity, euphoria at the possibilities of movement served as a reminder of the loss of performance and dancing in clubs. Afterall, music is the unique art form that has the power to help you lose yourself and feel free of anxieties, even if for a moment.

The image and concept of choreomania—a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death—became a focal point of inspiration. Forced off the road for the first time in more than a decade, dance offered Florence propulsion, energy and a way of looking at music more choreographically.

Starting, as ever, armed with a notebook of poems and ideas, Florence had just arrived in New York in March 2020 to begin recording when Covid-19 forced her to retreat back to London. Holed up at home, the songs she had begun started to transform.

Dance Fever is an album that sees Florence at the peak of her powers, coming into a fully realised self-knowledge, poking sly fun at her own self-created persona, playing with ideas of identity, masculine and feminine, redemptive, celebratory, stepping fully into her place in the iconic pantheon.

Produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley, Dance Fever brings back the very best of Florence and was made for the stage. After her 3 night run of intimate UK shows sold out in 1 minute of going on sale, Florence + the Machine announced her Dance Fever Tour for November which takes in multiple arena shows including two nights at The O2 in London.

Dance Fever Tracklist:

1. King

2. Free

3. Choreomania

4. Back in Town

5. Girls Against God

6. Dream Girl Evil

7. Prayer Factory

8. Cassandra

9. Heaven is Here

10. Daffodil

11. My Love

12. Restraint

13. The Bomb

14. Morning Elvis

Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

