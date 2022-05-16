Book a Stay and Play package at Yas Island for a free room upgrade this May

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is offering holidaymakers opting for the Stay and Play package to enjoy a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category.
For stays booked until 27th May, guests residing with one of the Island’s participating hotels, including Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, can receive a free room upgrade to the next room category.
Ideal for families, friends and couples, the room upgrade will be provided exclusively alongside Yas Island’s Stay & Play offer which features access to all three record-breaking theme parks, such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.
For more information and to book a stay, please visit: www.yasisland.com
Black-out dates and Terms and Conditions apply
