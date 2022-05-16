Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

MUMBAI: You've seen them top the charts. Now, it's time to see which artists will secure the no. 1 spot in their categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted the big event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. The Weeknd entered the night with the most nominations—a grand total of 17—followed by Doja Cat with 14 nods and Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo with 13 apiece. The "drivers license" singer received several honors, including the coveted top new artist award. Other winners included Ye, Drake, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift.
In addition, Mary J. Blige received the Icon Award, and Mari Copeny was honored with the Changemaker Award.
But the trophies weren't the only exciting part of the night. There was also fierce red carpet fashion and the star-studded list of performers. Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Scott (who only recently returned to the stage following the Astroworld tragedy in November) were among the many musicians who rocked out.
Many winners were announced hours before the ceremony in a TikTok live stream. See the list below.
Top Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist: Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
