For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 May 2022 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

MUMBAI: You've seen them top the charts. Now, it's time to see which artists will secure the no. 1 spot in their categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted the big event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. The Weeknd entered the night with the most nominations—a grand total of 17—followed by Doja Cat with 14 nods and Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo with 13 apiece. The "drivers license" singer received several honors, including the coveted top new artist award. Other winners included Ye, Drake, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift.

In addition, Mary J. Blige received the Icon Award, and Mari Copeny was honored with the Changemaker Award.

But the trophies weren't the only exciting part of the night. There was also fierce red carpet fashion and the star-studded list of performers. Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Scott (who only recently returned to the stage following the Astroworld tragedy in November) were among the many musicians who rocked out.

Many winners were announced hours before the ceremony in a TikTok live stream. See the list below.

Top Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist: Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Tags
Billboard Music Awards music Megan Thee Stallion Drake Doja Cat Music
Related news
News | 16 May 2022

Mohd Irfan’s Jaana Hai toh Jaa has chart buster written all over it

MUMBAI: Singer Mohammed Irfan who has some of the most melodious and chart buster tracks under his belt, released his latest single ‘Jaana Hai toh Jaa’ recently.

read more
News | 16 May 2022

Florence + The Machine releases her fifth studio album, Dance Fever

MUMBAI: Florence + The Machine today releases her highly-anticipated new album, Dance Fever.

read more
News | 16 May 2022

Renforshort promises “we’ll make this ok” on new single & music video featuring Travis Baker

MUMBAI: After building buzz with recent releases “moshpit” and “made for you,” 20-year-old alt-pop artist renforshort unveils a new single and music video entitled “we’ll make this ok” featuring Travis Barker.

read more
News | 16 May 2022

Book a Stay and Play package at Yas Island for a free room upgrade this May

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is offering holidaymakers opting for the Stay and Play package to enjoy a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category.

read more
News | 14 May 2022

Collaborative music project Arrows drops fourth single “Hello Cheater” featuring ‘The Lightyears Explode’

MUMBAI:  Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, today released his fourth single “Hello Cheater”.The in-your-face garage rock song is written from the perspective of one’s conscience addressing them after committing to an affa

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

top# 5 articles

1
OneRepublic releases new single and video "I Ain't Worried from the upcoming motion picture Top Gun: Maverick

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY® nominated OneRepublic released their new single, “I Ain’t Worried,” which will be featured in the upcoming motion picture,...read more

2
Book a Stay and Play package at Yas Island for a free room upgrade this May

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is offering holidaymakers opting for the Stay and...read more

3
Renforshort promises “we’ll make this ok” on new single & music video featuring Travis Baker

MUMBAI: After building buzz with recent releases “moshpit” and “made for you,” 20-year-old alt-pop artist renforshort unveils a new single and music...read more

4
Gryffin and Olivia 'Brien shares new single 'Caught Up'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed platinum-selling producer Gryffin and singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien have joined forces for an exciting new single titled “...read more

5
Florence + The Machine releases her fifth studio album, Dance Fever

MUMBAI: Florence + The Machine today releases her highly-anticipated new album, Dance Fever. The album features previously-released tracks ’My Love...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games