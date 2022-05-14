With the punches debuts new single “Almost Everything” off long-awaited new EP “Discontent” - Out May 27th on Mutant League Records

MUMBAI: Band Set To Headline Mutant League Records' 10 Year Anniversary Show on July 2nd at Chicago's Subterranean with Settle Your Scores, Chief State and Wilmette

"With The Punches are, without question, one of the most underappreciated bands to claw their way out of the Defend Pop Punk era of the genre. Packed with thoughtful and scathing lyricism, hooks that were impossible to shake, and energy so visceral that to this day, it feels timeless"- The Alternative

WithThePunches-PROMOS-BANDSELECTS-2022-AZ-7

Beloved NY pop-punk 5-piece With The Punches is back after a lengthy hiatus. The new track "Almost Everything" is the follow-up to the recently released single "Stoneham Blues," which marked a new era for the band. Both tracks will appear on the upcoming 'Discontent' EP which will be released on May 27 via their new label home, Mutant League Records.

Stream "Almost Everything": https://orcd.co/14llyw2

"Discontent" pre-save link: https://orcd.co/discontent

Pre-order the vinyl: https://withthepunches.presspressmerch.com/shop/

Of the new track, vocalist Jesse Vadala says, “I hate a lot of the posturing and destructive trends in media & music marketing specifically. That kind of puppeteering was the aim of the chorus lyrics specifically while the verses speak a bit more to the long term effects. There is something infinitely cool about writing and creating something in a specific moment of time, that is truly unique to only those in the room or on the field. Music and writing songs with WTP has always felt that way to me. There was no marker to measure against in those rehearsal rooms and because of it, what poured out has only been real.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that With The Punches will be the surprise guest headliner for the July 2nd Chicago date of the Mutant League Records 10 Year Anniversary Tour at Subterranean, alongside Settle Your Scores, Chief State, & Wilmette! Tickets can be purchased here. The band will also play a trio of east coast record release shows in June. See dates below.

With The Punches is regarded as a staple within the emo/pop punk community. Formed in 2008, the band has released three EP’s and one full-length album in that time. Their new EP “Discontent” will be the band’s first release in over 9 years. Recorded and produced by Brendan Williams at Gain Stage Studios, the upcoming EP includes 5 of their most distinguished tracks to date.

With the Punches is:

Jesse Vadala

Dustin Wallace

Mike Corvasce

Vinny Guzzardi

Shane Maziekien

Track Listing:

1. Stoneham Blues

2. Discontent

3. Mirage

4. Almost Everything

5. Path Dependent