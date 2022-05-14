For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 May 2022 14:55 |  By RnMTeam

With the punches debuts new single “Almost Everything” off long-awaited new EP “Discontent” - Out May 27th on Mutant League Records

MUMBAI: Band Set To Headline Mutant League Records' 10 Year Anniversary Show on July 2nd at Chicago's Subterranean with Settle Your Scores, Chief State and Wilmette

"With The Punches are, without question, one of the most underappreciated bands to claw their way out of the Defend Pop Punk era of the genre. Packed with thoughtful and scathing lyricism, hooks that were impossible to shake, and energy so visceral that to this day, it feels timeless"- The Alternative
WithThePunches-PROMOS-BANDSELECTS-2022-AZ-7

Beloved NY pop-punk 5-piece With The Punches is back after a lengthy hiatus. The new track "Almost Everything" is the follow-up to the recently released single "Stoneham Blues," which marked a new era for the band. Both tracks will appear on the upcoming 'Discontent' EP which will be released on May 27 via their new label home, Mutant League Records.

Stream "Almost Everything": https://orcd.co/14llyw2

"Discontent" pre-save link: https://orcd.co/discontent

Pre-order the vinyl: https://withthepunches.presspressmerch.com/shop/

Of the new track, vocalist Jesse Vadala says, “I hate a lot of the posturing and destructive trends in media & music marketing specifically. That kind of puppeteering was the aim of the chorus lyrics specifically while the verses speak a bit more to the long term effects. There is something infinitely cool about writing and creating something in a specific moment of time, that is truly unique to only those in the room or on the field. Music and writing songs with WTP has always felt that way to me. There was no marker to measure against in those rehearsal rooms and because of it, what poured out has only been real.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that With The Punches will be the surprise guest headliner for the July 2nd Chicago date of the Mutant League Records 10 Year Anniversary Tour at Subterranean, alongside Settle Your Scores, Chief State, & Wilmette! Tickets can be purchased here. The band will also play a trio of east coast record release shows in June. See dates below.

With The Punches is regarded as a staple within the emo/pop punk community. Formed in 2008, the band has released three EP’s and one full-length album in that time. Their new EP “Discontent” will be the band’s first release in over 9 years. Recorded and produced by Brendan Williams at Gain Stage Studios, the upcoming EP includes 5 of their most distinguished tracks to date.

With the Punches is:

Jesse Vadala

Dustin Wallace

Mike Corvasce

Vinny Guzzardi

Shane Maziekien

 

Track Listing:

1. Stoneham Blues

2. Discontent
3. Mirage
4. Almost Everything
5. Path Dependent

Tags
San Diego Wild Wild West music
Related news
News | 14 May 2022

Collaborative music project Arrows drops fourth single “Hello Cheater” featuring ‘The Lightyears Explode’

MUMBAI:  Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, today released his fourth single “Hello Cheater”.The in-your-face garage rock song is written from the perspective of one’s conscience addressing them after committing to an affa

read more
News | 14 May 2022

San Diego Psych-Rock-Outfit Wild Wild Wets

MUMBAI: San Diego's Wild Wild Wets continue to roll out singles off their upcoming new album 'Love Always.' The latest, "The Seer," is accompanied by a fully-animated music video (premiering today) created by Michael Turi, frontman and co-founder of Wild Wild Wets.

read more
News | 14 May 2022

The Chainsmokers release fourth full length album “So Far So Good”

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their fourth full length album, So Far So Good, via DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records/RCA.

read more
News | 14 May 2022

LIGHTWAVES from Benny Benassi and Anabel Englund, Plus more New Releases from Ultra!

MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVES Today, two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer & DJ Benny Benassi have joined forces to release their first col

read more
News | 14 May 2022

Benny L enlists Shabba D for his second TrES-2b release ‘Activate’

MUMBAI: Continuing his skyrocketing ascent that has already earned him multiple accolades, D&B staple Benny L follows up his debut TrES-2b label release Alchemy ft. Shady Novelle, with speaker destroyer Activate alongside MC Shabba D.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

top# 5 articles

1
LIGHTWAVES from Benny Benassi and Anabel Englund, Plus more New Releases from Ultra!

MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVES Today, two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper...read more

2
Collaborative music project Arrows drops fourth single “Hello Cheater” featuring ‘The Lightyears Explode’

MUMBAI:  Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, today released his fourth...read more

3
The adorable Anushka Sen and Rishi Dev star in Sheykhar Ravjiani's latest release 'Is This That Feeling' with VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: The feeling of first love is accompanied by a rapidly racing heart that beats in its own madness. Celebrating this very feeling for love,...read more

4
London’s best kept secret, Mya K, explores escapism and addiction in her new single 'Tipsy'.

MUMBAI: Over a Trap infused RnB instrumental, she guides us through her emotional state of mind while intoxicated, and through her gripping...read more

5
Javed Ali & Dhvani Bhanushali mesmerise us with the song Parda Daari from Nushrratt Bharuccha's film, Janhit Mein Jaari!

MUMBAI: Javed Ali’s last song from Pushpa became a rage on social media, both on home turf and internationally, inspiring tons of reels from across...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games