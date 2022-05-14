Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Rautela, Avneet Kaur, Rashami Desai among others set a trending summer anthem with a sensational song 'Cool for the Summer'

MUMBAI: With the Summer heat on, some of India's celebrities and top influencers set the temperature to the boiling point by creating some sensational reels on ‘Cool for the Summer’ - making this the summer anthem of 2022.
Winner and contestant of Big Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra, former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela, famous TV actress Rashami Desai among top influencers like Avneet Kaur, Surabhi Samriddhi, and Arhan Khan AKA Lucky Dancer have jumped onto this trend making summer even more unbearable. Demi Lovato commented on these reels and expressed her admiration for this trend in India.
‘Cool for the summer’ is Demi Lovato's sultry hit from 2015, but thanks to the hip-swaying dance challenge the audio has been trending on reels for more than 2 weeks and has crossed more than 600k creations on Instagram and has also charted on various streaming platforms.
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: French musician and producer Tooloud (aka Cyrille Fonteneau) proposes a solid and passionate electro rock that we find for the occasion in...read more
MUMBAI: Continuing his skyrocketing ascent that has already earned him multiple accolades, D&B staple Benny L follows up his debut TrES-2b label...read more
MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVESBenny Benassi and Anabel Englund come together for a surefire hit. After her 6th US Dance...read more
MUMBAI: 84 Tigers and Spartan Records have announced an October 21 release date for the upcoming debut album 'Time In The Lighthouse.' The MI based...read more
MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVES Today, two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper...read more