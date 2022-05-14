San Diego Psych-Rock-Outfit Wild Wild Wets

MUMBAI: San Diego's Wild Wild Wets continue to roll out singles off their upcoming new album 'Love Always.'

The latest, "The Seer," is accompanied by a fully-animated music video (premiering today) created by Michael Turi, frontman and co-founder of Wild Wild Wets.

The track itself features backup vocals by Shelbi Bennett (The Midnight Pine and The Havnauts), and while the single version was cut to a stoney 4:20 minutes, the album version is 8 minutes long and includes nearly 4 minutes of added takeoff time that echoes Stereolab's "kraut-rock" sensibility with Turi & his bandmate and co-frontman Taejon Romanik sharing in the masterful quilting of noise and melody.

Turi explains, "I championed this track to be recorded and it eventually grew to become one of our favorite tracks on the new album, "Love Always". The song was written about a mixture between the writing process, a love for that along with the mantra that comes with completing your art, but also acts as a mantra for living, in general. I am and have always been obsessed with cartoons and it's been a long-time dream to animate something of my own. Cosmically, I was able to use the last year of off-and-on pandemic scares to finally sink my teeth into the process. So many late nights of delirium spike this colorful dose of weirdness. I learned a lot during this creation process and once I'm over enjoying the time away from animating this I look forward to finishing my next project."

Romanik adds, “The Seer is an ethereal and cathartic pop song about writing pop songs. A story of the creative process and seeing things through to the end. Harmony vocals were performed by Shelbi Bennett of the Midnight Pine and The Havnauts. The Seer is the 3rd single from our 3rd LP 'Love Always.' It may be the catchiest song we have ever written."

Pre-order (Vinyl): https://wildwildwets.bandcamp.com

Pre-save (Digital): https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/wildwildwets/love-always

Pressed on 180 gram "Heart String Pink" vinyl. As well as a limited edition of hand-numbered 180 gram Iridescent "Starberry Jelly" vinyl.

The band will be performing songs off the album at San Diego's Casbah on May 21, where they will be accompanied by a dazzling light show by @strangerliquids. Get tickets at https://seetickets.us/sandiegofreakoutcasbah.