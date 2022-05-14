For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 May 2022 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

London’s best kept secret, Mya K, explores escapism and addiction in her new single 'Tipsy'.

MUMBAI: Over a Trap infused RnB instrumental, she guides us through her emotional state of mind while intoxicated, and through her gripping storytelling, creates a dark and vivid narrative that many of us know all too well. Mya K’s enchanting voice glides through the track and further establishes her as one of South London’s most exciting new artists. The release will be accompanied by stunning visuals directed by Aisyah Octavia and Mya K.

Mya K began her professional music career in Nigeria at the age of 10, having lived there for a few years with her mother who assumed the role of Manager. Despite her young age and them both being new to the music industry, they navigated their way through and Mya K found herself working with highly regarded Nigerian producers and artists alike, such as Pheelz (who has also produced for Olamide, Tiwa Savage and Teni) and artist May D. Her music was celebrated by large platforms such as Trace Music and MTV Base, and she was awarded Best Video by a Minor at the Nigerian Music Video Awards in 2014.

However, after a few successes, she took a step back in order to focus on her education and polish her craft in private. Fast forward to the present day and the growth speaks for itself... She’s had several career highlights such as being awarded the Metallic Bronze Fund by Metallic Inc in 2020, and being named as one of Foundation FM’s ‘Ones to Watch 2021’. Working alongside DMY Artists, Mya K is steadily on the rise and is now working towards her long-awaited debut EP. She’s ready to establish her place in the music industry and put South London on the map, as well as continue to represent for all the young women who have big dreams. Watch this space!

Tags
London Mya Songs Singer music
Related news
News | 14 May 2022

LIGHTWAVES from Benny Benassi and Anabel Englund, Plus more New Releases from Ultra!

MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVES Today, two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer & DJ Benny Benassi have joined forces to release their first col

read more
News | 14 May 2022

Benny L enlists Shabba D for his second TrES-2b release ‘Activate’

MUMBAI: Continuing his skyrocketing ascent that has already earned him multiple accolades, D&B staple Benny L follows up his debut TrES-2b label release Alchemy ft. Shady Novelle, with speaker destroyer Activate alongside MC Shabba D.

read more
News | 14 May 2022

French Producer/Musician, Tooloud, releases the electro rock track "Miss You" feat Kenny Joyce

MUMBAI: French musician and producer Tooloud (aka Cyrille Fonteneau) proposes a solid and passionate electro rock that we find for the occasion in his new single "Miss You" (feat. Kenny Joyce).

read more
News | 14 May 2022

Starring Fred Armisen, Anime-Punk Rock collective OSAKA POPSTAR reveal animated music video for catchy new single, "Lost & Found"- Available Now!

MUMBAI: Following this month’s release of their new album EAR CANDY via Misfits Records in collaboration with Demented Punk, anime-meets-NY punk rock collective OSAKA POPSTAR are excited to reveal the animated video for its rocking and infectiously sweet original single, “Lost & Found” — ava

read more
News | 14 May 2022

84 Tigers (Feat. Members of Small Brown Bike, The Swellers) announce October 21 release date for Debut LP 'Time In The Lighthouse'

MUMBAI: 84 Tigers and Spartan Records have announced an October 21 release date for the upcoming debut album 'Time In The Lighthouse.'

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
French Producer/Musician, Tooloud, releases the electro rock track "Miss You" feat Kenny Joyce

MUMBAI: French musician and producer Tooloud (aka Cyrille Fonteneau) proposes a solid and passionate electro rock that we find for the occasion in...read more

2
Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Rautela, Avneet Kaur, Rashami Desai among others set a trending summer anthem with a sensational song 'Cool for the Summer'

MUMBAI: With the Summer heat on, some of India's celebrities and top influencers set the temperature to the boiling point by creating some...read more

3
LIGHTWAVES from Benny Benassi and Anabel Englund, Plus more New Releases from Ultra!

MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVES Today, two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper...read more

4
Benny L enlists Shabba D for his second TrES-2b release ‘Activate’

MUMBAI: Continuing his skyrocketing ascent that has already earned him multiple accolades, D&B staple Benny L follows up his debut TrES-2b label...read more

5
Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund, DLMT, Rosie Carney, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVESBenny Benassi and Anabel Englund come together for a surefire hit. After her 6th US Dance...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games