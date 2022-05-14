London’s best kept secret, Mya K, explores escapism and addiction in her new single 'Tipsy'.

MUMBAI: Over a Trap infused RnB instrumental, she guides us through her emotional state of mind while intoxicated, and through her gripping storytelling, creates a dark and vivid narrative that many of us know all too well. Mya K’s enchanting voice glides through the track and further establishes her as one of South London’s most exciting new artists. The release will be accompanied by stunning visuals directed by Aisyah Octavia and Mya K.
Mya K began her professional music career in Nigeria at the age of 10, having lived there for a few years with her mother who assumed the role of Manager. Despite her young age and them both being new to the music industry, they navigated their way through and Mya K found herself working with highly regarded Nigerian producers and artists alike, such as Pheelz (who has also produced for Olamide, Tiwa Savage and Teni) and artist May D. Her music was celebrated by large platforms such as Trace Music and MTV Base, and she was awarded Best Video by a Minor at the Nigerian Music Video Awards in 2014.
However, after a few successes, she took a step back in order to focus on her education and polish her craft in private. Fast forward to the present day and the growth speaks for itself... She’s had several career highlights such as being awarded the Metallic Bronze Fund by Metallic Inc in 2020, and being named as one of Foundation FM’s ‘Ones to Watch 2021’. Working alongside DMY Artists, Mya K is steadily on the rise and is now working towards her long-awaited debut EP. She’s ready to establish her place in the music industry and put South London on the map, as well as continue to represent for all the young women who have big dreams. Watch this space!
