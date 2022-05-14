LIGHTWAVES from Benny Benassi and Anabel Englund, Plus more New Releases from Ultra!

MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVES

Today, two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer & DJ Benny Benassi have joined forces to release their first collaborative single “Lightwaves.” Out now via Ultra Records, “Lightwaves” merges Englund’s pop lyric sensibility with Benassi’s unique synth play and beat mastery for a mesmerizing track that catches the crossfire of their talents.

DLMT, TELYkast, Arlissa - Melody

Over the last few years, DLMT has been making his mark on the house music scene. With hard hitting bass lines fused with euphoric and melodic vocals, his sound has become a staple in the industry! The track blooms from faded synths to reveal a distinctly DLMT bassline, fused with a memorable pop blended Telykast hook. Topped off with top tier production and Arlissa delivering confident vocals, “Melody” sticks the landing and serves up an unforgettable 2022 release for all three artists involved.

Peloton Live DJ Run!

Peloton is bringing one more collaborative event to you in partnership with Ultra Records! This "Live DJ Run" with Adrian Williams and DJ John Michael will kick off on Friday May 13th at 7pm EST! Be sure not to miss this one of kind fitness experience!

Giolì & Assia - Fire Hell and Holy Water (Official Video)

Multi-talented musicians and Italian power couple Giolì & Assia have delivered the Official Video for their titular single off the upcoming album ‘Fire, Hell & Holy Water’. Shot atop an Icelandic volcano, the duo brings their stunning visuals to this powerful new track in the most remote location possible, giving us the perfect kickoff to their new era.

Redfield feat. Notelle - Haunting

DJ and producer Redfield returns to the spotlight today with “Haunting” feat. Notelle, via Ultra Records. The track sets the scene for a dimly lit sonic experience with Notelle’s vocals shining through the layered undertones and driving beat. A partnership we hope to see more in the future, this collaboration marks a return to form for established artist Redfield, and we expected nothing less!

Pixie Paris - Heirate Mich

European duo Pixie Paris brings us their new release “Heirate Mich” out today via Ultra Records, their first release of the year. Worth the wait, this high energy electro pop release depicts a whirlwind romance that leads to wedding bells as the chorus exclaims “Marry Me” atop syncopated synths. A captivating international release, we will surely have this track on repeat all summer as we search for that special someone on the dancefloor.

CatchTwentyTwo - U Fill My Void

CatchTwentyTwo continues to find his sound on his emotional alt-pop track “U Fill My Void” out today via Ultra Records. The track describes a puzzle-piece romance while the underlying funk rhythms propel this experience forward with smooth energy. His first release of the calendar year, “U Fill My Void” lays out a path for more alt-pop experiences from this captivating and unique artist!

LonelyTwin - You!

LonelyTwin has released their next single today via Ultra Records. “You!” is the fifth single off the upcoming debut album “The End Has No Beginning”. You! features uplifting lyrics among smooth vocals and percussive undercurrents to create the resonating space for this upbeat yet distinctly LonelyTwin track. Sure to be a memorable year for this artist, You! is a bright addition to the pensive and beautiful tracks released so far.

Henry Jamison feat. Maisie Peters - Make It Out (Official Video)