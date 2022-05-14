Collaborative music project Arrows drops fourth single “Hello Cheater” featuring ‘The Lightyears Explode’

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, today released his fourth single “Hello Cheater”.The in-your-face garage rock song is written from the perspective of one’s conscience addressing them after committing to an affair away from their significant other. For this song, Arrows tapped Mumbai-based punk/rock/pop band The Lightyears Explode to collaborate with on.

Sharing more about this release, David Britto said, “I wrote ‘Hello Cheater’ after being put in an uncomfortable situation by a person I cared for. Although it’s taken years to heal the scars, this song was a way to cope with it and come out on the other side stronger than before.”

On working with The Lightyears Explode, David Britto said, “I’ve been a fan of The Lightyears Explode for 10 years, the guys are heroes of mine. So, when they agreed to work on this song with me I was ecstatic, really honored that they said yes. Working with them was a breeze and they definitely helpedcapture the sound and feel of the song, I’d totally work with them again in a heartbeat.”

“Hello Cheater” includes a fiery guitar riff, plenty of grit, The Lightyears Explode’s power-packed sound as well as steely vocals, making it a fierce and punchy track. A music video that captures the essence of the song will also be out a couple of days after the track goes live as well as merch in the form of T-shirts will also be sold to help support this release.

You can use the below link to hear the song: https://open.spotify.com/track/6nKfdaCgn9q81UbHLGI28W?si=Q4bctghcRoyJv-WQz9I4Rg