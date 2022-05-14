Benny L enlists Shabba D for his second TrES-2b release ‘Activate’

MUMBAI: Continuing his skyrocketing ascent that has already earned him multiple accolades, D&B staple Benny L follows up his debut TrES-2b label release Alchemy ft. Shady Novelle, with speaker destroyer Activate alongside MC Shabba D.

Benny L’s new label TrES-2b is drenched in science fiction lore and boasts the musical darkness of a black hole drawn from its namesake, the ‘darkest exoplanet’ in the universe. Debut Alchemy showcased Benny L’s signature sound that has previously landed him hits on prestigious imprints Metalheadz, Hospital Records, Audioporn, RAM Records, and widespread support from the likes of Andy C, Randall, Goldie, and Fabio & Groove Rider.

Since commandeering his brother’s boxes of vinyl at 15, Benny L has cultivated a well-informed passion for music based on old school formulas and an appetite for big bass. Milestones include a remix of late reggae icon John Holt’s Police in Helicopter, currently boasting over 4M streams and support from tastemakers Annie Mac, Sub Focus, and Wilkinson on BBC Radio 1, pushing Benny L to the forefront of a fresh generation of D&B pioneers.

Breaking boundaries at the forefront of jungle and drum and bass for over two decades, MC Shabba D first emerged as the youngest mic man in the genre and now conquers dance floors alongside legendary names like the late Skibadee, SaSm, Mr. Traumatik, Endo, Swifta and Skamma. Enlisted by icons such as Sex Pistols and UKG Allstars to bring the hype to stage shows, Shabba D brings his legendary flair for performance and flow to Activate.

Continuing to build well-earned praise and excitement for Benny L’s TrES-2b imprint, Activate brings high-octane electricity to the brand new label. Combining the hectic and puffed up character of MC Shabba D’s vocals with a bone-shattering, rapid zooming D&B euphoria, Benny L’s latest single makes for a high octane earth shaker set to ripple to all corners of the globe.

Benny L & MC Shabba D - Activate is out now via TrES-2b.