Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund, DLMT, Rosie Carney, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVES

Benny Benassi and Anabel Englund come together for a surefire hit. After her 6th US Dance Radio #1 and second Iheartradio artist of the year nomination, Anabel Englund joins forces with Grammy winning, world touring Benny Benassi on "LIGHTWAVES". This single comes out days after Benny Benassi’s participation in this year’s Eurovision, performing a special Italo Disco set with Dardust and Sophie and the Giants, and also comes ahead of Benny’s US and European tour starting at the end of May.

DLMT & TELYkast & Arlissa - Melody

Pop dance sensation TELYkast join Canadian DJ and producer DLMT and German singer-songwriter Arlissa on “Melody.” With crisp vocal production and bouncing basslines, this melding of the minds combines all facets of the featured artists into a bouncing house banger.

Rosie Carney - tidal wave

"tidal wave" is the third single from Rosie Carney’s upcoming second LP out May 27. Produced with JMAC (Luz, Matilda Man) the song features Thomas Bartlett (Florence & The Machine, Sufjan) on piano. The record has been supported by BBC Introducing, NPR, Brooklyn Vegan, Clash, Dork etc.

Redfield - Haunting (feat. Notelle)

Redfield returns to Ultra with “Haunting,” an eerie but catchy House anthem featuring Notelle. The first of multiple singles to come in the next couple of months.

LonelyTwin - You!

“You!” is the fifth single from LonelyTwin's debut album. It will be followed by "Thinking of a Place" on 6/9/22. The album ‘This End Had No Beginning’ is scheduled for July!

Pixie Paris - Heirate Mich

After 10 million streams on Spotify and 7 million views on Youtube on their recent hit record "Es Rappelt Im Karton,” Pixie Paris is back with their new single "Heirate Mich“ (“Marry Me” in English). It’s a fresh pop record with endless hit potential and remarkable lyrics. The single comes with an official music video which features Pixie Paris on warm and sunny Madeira.

CatchTwentyTwo - U Fill My Void

CatchTwentyTwo continues to find his sound on his emotional alt-pop sound on “U Fill My Void”