News |  13 May 2022 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Warner Music India signs Indian rock star KING

MUMBAI: Warner Music India has signed popular singer and performer ‘King’ to its artist roster. The label will be releasing Khwabeeda, a first of its kind digital EP that will include a series of short stories released weekly every Friday in May, followed by three songs documenting the journey of a man in search of purpose, love and meaning. The EP highlights King’s signature style of foot-tapping music mixed with hard-hitting, soulful lyrics.

This will be the first time that an Indian artist will release an EP to launch an upcoming album Champagne Talk in the month of June 2022.

In the short span of less than three years, King has made a mark for himself in the Indian pop music scene. From releasing his first track in 2015, "Boombass" ,his debut album -The Carnival - has clocked up over 120 million audio streams and the track ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’ has generated more than 247 million YouTube video streams and over 150 million streams across all audio digital music services and has been a colossal nationwide hit.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India, and SAARC, says: "We are excited to sign King, a very versatile and sought-after artist. His talent and music reflect not only his rooted personality, but also his ability to transcend beyond the expected. ‘Khwabeeda’ is a stimulating showcase of King’s talent and a truly exhilarating sound that will win many fans."

King shares: " I am extremely proud to present ‘Khwabeeda’. The vision with this EP is to bridge the gap that will lead the audience to my next album, Champagne Talk. I thank Warner Music India for understanding my vision and working together to bring this new music to the world.”

King's dexterous, sometimes hard-hitting, genius writing and flow and his playful ‘90s inspired melodies connect with the audience at a level beyond just a fleeting listening experience. This rising star's EP is expected to break into the mainstream and help propel the Indian music scene forward.

