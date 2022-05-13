For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  13 May 2022 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

The adorable Anushka Sen and Rishi Dev star in Sheykhar Ravjiani's latest release 'Is This That Feeling' with VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: The feeling of first love is accompanied by a rapidly racing heart that beats in its own madness. Celebrating this very feeling for love, VYRL Originals presents Sheykhar 2.0 with a new song ‘Is This That Feeling’. This beautiful song stars the stunning Anushka Sen with influencer Rishi Dev in the music video.

The sound is modern and fresh, with emphasis on Bachata beats to capture the essence of young love. ‘Is This That Feeling’ was screened yesterday at a glitzy event in Mumbai where Anushka and Rishi were seen grooving on some beautiful dance steps from the song while Shekhar backed them with his velvet voice as he hummed a few lines from the song.

Sung and composed by Shekhar himself, with the lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya, the track has a completely different and modern soundscape with a distinctive video treatment, directed by Arif Khan.

Adding to the romance, this brand new song celebrates the sweet ode to falling in love at first sight. A catchy hook line, nimble bachata steps and the sultry voice of Shekhar make this a go-to song for young romantics.

Speaking about the song launch, Shekhar Ravjiani said, “I always try to deliver something original and different, and I think ‘Is This That Feeling’ has a very unique touch that makes it even more special. Even though it’s a fresh and modern song, it will still take you back to the memories of your first love. Needless to say, teamwork is dreamwork. Anushka and Rishi have done fabulous work in the video. This wouldn’t have been possible without Priya's lovely lyrics and VYRL Originals' support. I have thoroughly enjoyed this process and I hope everyone will enjoy this song too.”

Excited about Is This That Feeling, Anushka Sen said, “I am in love with this song. It’s made so beautifully. I have grown up listening to Shekhar’s songs and being a part of his song is surely a dream come true and a very proud moment for me. Rishi is super funny and I had a lot of fun shooting with him. VYRL’s team have been the best and even Shekhar has been so nice to us, he’s such a down to earth person. I think I’m going to really cherish all the time I spent on the sets working on this song.”

“I’ve heard almost all the songs of Shekhar and I’ve been his biggest fan. Being able to be a part of his song is surely an achievement and also my way of paying back to him. I’ve seen Anushka’s work and I think she is just amazing as an actress as well as a co-star. Also, one of the biggest reason for me being a part of the song is Pooja Singh Gujral. As there are very few people in my life whom I get along with Dil se and she is a darling to me. So working on a song that is so different and beautiful with such wonderful people is surely something that I will always remember.” said Rishi Dev.

Tags
Anushka Sen Sheykhar Ravjiani VYRL Originals
