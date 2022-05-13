For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 May 2022 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Saregama joins hands with PC Chandra Jewelers to pay tribute to our maestros – Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri & Sandhya Mukherjee

MUMBAI: Over the years, the Indian Music Industry has been serenaded by some of the greatest artists like RD Barman, Kishore Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar amongst others. However, this year witnessed the loss of some of our best musical maestros. To pay homage to them, Saregama India and PC Chandra Jewellers have come together to celebrate the art of music and invoke a strong sense of nostalgia. 

The two giants took over the original sound studio where the musical hits were recorded to recreate the magic of the past, with Anatara Mitra & Raj Barman. Using spools, digital restoration devices, and a 1750s church organ amongst other archival items, the duo has recreated hits like Kichkon Na Hoy Rohite Kache, Aaj Mon Cheyche & Aaj Ei Din Take.  

Reminiscing the Golden Era, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India said, “We have grown up listening to the magical tunes of these legends, and this has been such a huge loss for the music industry. Joining forces with PC Chandra Jewellers, this is our way to thank our maestros for their priceless contribution and to bring back the old-world charm & nostalgia.” 

