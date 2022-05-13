For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 May 2022 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

Perfect sufi inspired songs, totally timeless creating soothing magic

MUMBAI: Since our growing years, we have come across the various versions and variations of music that have created the following respectively. The genres of the song that we certainly get attracted to or the tune that gets tucked in our mind are something that keeps us piped with the experience of music.

Music that connects to our hearts and touches us emotionally. Music can pump up energy within us and also at the same time, it holds the ability to swing our vibrations towards the other phase.

Speaking of genres of music, one such angle is Sufi-themed songs. Sufi music is moreover considered soulful that invites a sense of peace and positivity in the mind. So here, we have enlisted the best Sufi songs that also actively retain the modern touch of music overlooked by the music labels like Photofit Music, that people have loved over time.

JOGAN.

First up we have this song JOGAN, produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music, in the soulful voice of Mujtaba Aziz Naza who has beautifully built the Sufi and soft aura of the song that aligns with the music.

Mujtaba Aziz Naza has given his voice to amazing songs from the movies by Sanjay Leela Bhansali like Padmavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Talking about the lyrics given by Mumtaz Aziz Naza have also in a way curated the stack of emotions that spells love. The music video is directed by Amit K Shiva, Photofit Music which visualizes the grand and royal theme featuring Nishant Singh Malkhani, Saba Khan, and Vinit Kakar who have added their own flair to this soulful track, JOGAN released under the banner of Photofit Music, a marvelous project headed by Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, Photofit Music.

DHOKHA

Down the line, Dhokha is yet another music video backed with the royal theme in the most melodious voice of Arijit Singh. The factor that binds together both music and rhythm is the amazing lyrics of the song, which reveal the theme of Betrayal. The music video features Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar who have elegantly pulled out the catchy theme of the song. With the exceptional direction of Mohan Vairag, Dhokha has received much love from the audience.

MASHALLAH

Next up we have Mashallah a song produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music that spills a true love story that breaks the barriers as they unite their love. The song Mashallah by Photofit Music has a wonderful Sufi touch that binds the audience to its music. Released under the banner of Photofit Music, Mashallah has that authentic touch that embraces the topic of Love in the voice of D Sanz. The project has moved with the close speculation by the head Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, Photofit Music. The music video features Kanchan Rai and D Sanz who have portrayed their divine chemistry making this song more soulful.

JODAA

Mentioning soulful tracks looking back to the past release is surely a must, this song Jodaa marks the perfect theme of Sufi music, that audience has adored over the past time, this song is sung by an icon from the Punjabi music industry Afsana Khan, who has also given her voice for yet another amazing Punjabi track KOKA produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music.

The Male singer Jitender Shah has given his beautiful angle to the track. The music features the pair of love Mouni Roy and Aly Goni. The song binds the audience with its stunning Sufi angle that leaves the audience amazed.

So these were a few of the Sufi songs that have elated a unique perspective in the music industry and producers like Mr. Suresh Bhanushali, and Photofit Music attempt to introduce such soulful track that retains the authenticity of good music adored by the audience.

Tags
Suresh Bhanushali Photofit Music music Songs Khushali Kumar
Related news
News | 13 May 2022

Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Rise Up’, a song by Dinero Ash, Shibani Kashyap, Apache Indian and Chezin, that urges the world to celebrate love, harmony, and positivity

MUMBAI: Music has the power to connect hearts, mend what's broken, heal what's sore, and spread joy. With these thoughts in mind, Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and their creations, drops their new song, Rise Up.

read more
News | 13 May 2022

Warner Music India signs Indian rock star KING

MUMBAI: Warner Music India has signed popular singer and performer ‘King’ to its artist roster.

read more
News | 13 May 2022

Sufi-Folk Singer Aabha Hanjura revives the famous Punjabi song ‘Kale Rang Da Paranda’

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of her recent song Sahibo, Sufi folk singer, songwriter and vivacious live performer is all set to release ‘Kale Rang Da Paranda’- the second song from her EP, Sufistication Folk Sessions, a beautiful and joyful Punjabi song that is perfect for all Indian Wedd

read more
News | 13 May 2022

NEXA Music - Season 2 The journey continues for discovering original English music talent

MUMBAI: After the immense success of NEXA Music Season 1, Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced the launch of the NEXA Music Season 2.

read more
News | 13 May 2022

Naisha Bhargabi announces her debut EP; light up India’s indie music scene

MUMBAI: Naisha Bhargabi, the young singer-songwriter and one of India’s most popular fashion models, has announced the next chapter of her musical journey. She will be debuting a two track EP titled – Back & Forth.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Perfect sufi inspired songs, totally timeless creating soothing magic

MUMBAI: Since our growing years, we have come across the various versions and variations of music that have created the following respectively. The...read more

2
Indo-western fusion band “Swaraag” peforms at the prestigious “All India Speakers” conference in Arunachal Pradesh

MUMBAI: Popular folk Fusion band “Swaraag” performed at the prestigious “All India Speakers” conference in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on 12th May...read more

3
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Rise Up’, a song by Dinero Ash, Shibani Kashyap, Apache Indian and Chezin, that urges the world to celebrate love, harmony, and positivity

MUMBAI: Music has the power to connect hearts, mend what's broken, heal what's sore, and spread joy. With these thoughts in mind, Hungama Artist...read more

4
Sufi-Folk Singer Aabha Hanjura revives the famous Punjabi song ‘Kale Rang Da Paranda’

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of her recent song Sahibo, Sufi folk singer, songwriter and vivacious live performer is all set to release ‘Kale...read more

5
Launch Of YEN- Get ready for an evocative experience with good food, perfectly curated cocktails and great vibes

MUMBAI: If you're a fan of Asian & Continental cuisine, Yen, which is located in the Southern part of Mumbai, is the newest entry in the world...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games