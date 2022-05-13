For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 May 2022 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

Naisha Bhargabi announces her debut EP; light up India’s indie music scene

MUMBAI: Naisha Bhargabi, the young singer-songwriter and one of India’s most popular fashion models, has announced the next chapter of her musical journey. She will be debuting a two track EP titled – Back & Forth. The EP is inspired by her personal life and narrates the abrupt ending of her growing love which could never evolve into a fully realised story.

The two tracks of the EP are titled – “No Lie” and “Back & Forth” unfolds the story of two people and the progression of their relationship. The tale is narrated by Naisha who unravels her perspective of the growing intensity of emotions that one goes through when they meet someone for the first time.

The EP is a portrayal of beginning and decline of love. From persuasion, to intimacy to hurt and then healing, Back & Forth is Naisha’s ode to raw emotions of love & betrayal. There is a smooth transition from the first track “ No Lie” to the second one “Back & Forth” and it concludes as a wholesome soul stirring experience.

A well-known actress, writer and DJ, Naisha released her debut single “Kamikaze” in December 2021 and has become one amongst the poster-children of new-age urban Indian music. Kamikaze talks about self-love and acceptance as a woman of colour in the society in Naisha’s soothing honeyed tone.

Naisha graduated in English literature and later trained in method acting and musical theatre. Along with acting in music videos, Naisha has been able to carve her own niche in the independent music scene with an eclectic voice and a strong choice of lyrical themes.

Back & Forth will be available on both Spotify and Apple Music, and will widen the playing field for independent musicians and artists.

You can hear and watch the video by clicking this link:

