Launch Of YEN- Get ready for an evocative experience with good food, perfectly curated cocktails and great vibes

MUMBAI: If you're a fan of Asian & Continental cuisine, Yen, which is located in the Southern part of Mumbai, is the newest entry in the world of restaurants. The spanking new place ushers in Asia's pulsating cuisine and bar milieu in the confines of a luxurious mansion in the bustling Fort area of Mumbai.

Enter at any time of the day or night, "Yen in Mumbai" is your perfect place for any kind of outing. A venue that offers the best of both worlds- your favourite party and your peaceful dining experience!

The launch saw the presence of a crème-de-la-crème crowd of Mumbai, to name a few were- Shibani Kashyap, Brinda Parekh, Ayaan Lall, Arihant Kothari, Kunickaa Sadanand , Thomas Notheis, Abhishek Chabria, Shera, Kailash Shahani, Akash Bhagia, Dj Akbar Sami, Haresh M Bilani, Artur Calero, Saiee Manjrekar, Aishwarya Bhende, Manju Bhende

"Yen" is owned by a triangle of childhood buddies and a pillar that is their forever backbone. Amit Desai who is a renowned hotelier and a lawyer with a dream to change how Mumbai parties and dines, Ajinkya Kothamire - a financial geek who is supporting his friend Amit on this journey, Vikas Patil- a marketing mogul who has joined hands with his college buddies, Ajinkya and Amit to now transform into a hospitality mogul, Mayur Walhekar- A well known builder from Pune and at the same time has used his construction skills to make himself the pillar of Yen in Mumbai. Mayur proves the essence of the saying - actions speak louder than words.

Amit Desai says "Being a hotelier in the past, I have a dream to build a brand that lives forever in the hearts of my customers and on that note I’d like to welcome them to my new baby- Yen in Mumbai"

Ajinkya Kothamire says "We cannot wait to open our doors to welcome you and host you at Yen"

Vikas Patil says "Your presence at Yen is your responsibility but your presence to be made unforgettable at Yen is our responsibility"

Mayur Walhekar says "Just like the above introduction of me states actions speak louder than words, I’d love for you to come and see what we have in store instead of speaking about it. See you at Yen"

Food & Drinks- The place boasts of a brilliant bar & kitchen with an exhaustive menu of Continental & Asian culinary experience. The extensively explored twists to the entire gourmet makes "YEN” the most strikingly rare menu ever designed consisting of healthy catered food, finger food, combo meals & many more. List of their must try dishes include - Middle Eastern Chicken Charcoal Wrap with Fries, Charred Pineapple Salad, Truffle mushroom Cappuccino and much more.

The cocktails & mocktails range too have been dug out from unexampled experiments between stately monarchical tastes & contemporary mixes to create rare & exclusive drinks. They specialize in concocting crafted cocktails Like - Cucumber Ice, The Return of the Apes, Suns Out Guns Out and much more.

Interiors- Call it the ‘Metrics’. Walking in through the door, it takes a minute to soak in the interiors. The interiors are designed from a modern-chic outlook which gives “Yen” its unique personality. Each section has a unique identity. A lot of emphasis and effort has been put in customizing the basis of the light. The state-of-the-art décor and contemporary ambience at the city’s newly opened venue will play background to the luxury experience and will be equipped with great food, ambiance, drinks & music.

Hospitality: - The warm welcome by the staff of, "YEN” lent the guests their first few moments of comfort, it is committed to providing the consumer the highest level of hospitality services. The place aims to create a niche for them and set new benchmarks in quality, efficiency and service.