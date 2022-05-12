Jubin Nautiyal issues a clarification over Believe’s misleading information!

MUMBAI: T-Series’ talent Jubin Nautiyal clears the air and issues a clarification disinformation in their e-mailers on signing the versatile singer and including him under their talent pool.

Jubin Nautiyal says, “This news is not only false, misleading but a deliberate misrepresentation on your part to the trade, distributing partners and the general public. This sort of disinformation at my behest to gain some mileage by a company of your stature is absolutely not acceptable or expected.”

He further adds, “I have also been advised to point out that this act on your part amounts to misappropriation of my personality rights as well as tortious interference with my contracts with my long standing partners including but not limited to T-Series for films, music and live, RadF Media for films, IPs and investments, Mr. Rocky Khanna for my live management and Mr. Shivam Malhotra for my business and IP management.”

The versatile singer appeals Believe to immediately withdraw these emails and issue a clarification to all the distribution partners to whom this email has been sent.