Jubin Nautiyal issues a clarification over Believe’s misleading information!

MUMBAI: T-Series’ talent Jubin Nautiyal clears the air and issues a clarification disinformation in their e-mailers on signing the versatile singer and including him under their talent pool.
Jubin Nautiyal says, “This news is not only false, misleading but a deliberate misrepresentation on your part to the trade, distributing partners and the general public. This sort of disinformation at my behest to gain some mileage by a company of your stature is absolutely not acceptable or expected.”
He further adds, “I have also been advised to point out that this act on your part amounts to misappropriation of my personality rights as well as tortious interference with my contracts with my long standing partners including but not limited to T-Series for films, music and live, RadF Media for films, IPs and investments, Mr. Rocky Khanna for my live management and Mr. Shivam Malhotra for my business and IP management.”
The versatile singer appeals Believe to immediately withdraw these emails and issue a clarification to all the distribution partners to whom this email has been sent.
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Singer Shael Oswal and his wife, Samiksha Oswal, who has acted in several south films and Hindi TV series, are launching their new production...read more
MUMBAI: Indie-electronic artist and producer Kidswaste returns with his new single “Waves” via notable tastemaker imprint Counter Records. Following...read more
MUMBAI: Pop-Dance producers and DJ duo Two Friends, recently signed for management by SALXCO, are celebrating the release of their latest single “...read more
MUMBAI: Independent Singer-songwriter Nikitaa is back with another unique and mystical journey “Bad Trip” (Sitam). read more
MUMBAI: After the immense success of NEXA Music Season 1, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the launch of the NEXA Music Season 2. A first...read more