Experience Hub announces exciting new offers and experiences on Yas Island during ATM 2022

MUMBAI: Experience Hub, a subsidiary of Miral and the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, has announced superb offerings for travel trade during this year’s iteration of ATM, including its ‘Kids Go Free’ summer package as well as exciting experiences in collaboration with Capital Experience.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub Experience Hub said: “As part of our role to support Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning tourism sector, we are delighted to engage with the travel trade partners with exciting offerings, perfect for families, in addition to new experiences as part of our strategic collaboration with Capital Experience. With attractive price points and rousing experiences, we want to provide our partners in the tourism industry with additional experiences for holidaymakers to choose from.”

Available for bookings made during the summer until 31 August 2022 for stays between 1 June and 31 August, 2022, kids under 12 can stay, play and dine for free on Yas Island as part of the destination’s ‘Kids Go Free’ summer promotion - one child for every one paying adult. This includes complimentary admission to the island’s world-class theme parks, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, as well as opportunities to stay and eat for free at the Island’s diverse portfolio of hotels.*

During ATM, Experience Hub revealed its collaboration with Capital Experience, a Destination Management Company part of Tourism 365 and ADNEC, to develop brand new experiences for travellers to enjoy while staying at Yas Island. Holidaymakers can immerse themselves in Bedouin culture and hospitality with the ‘Abu Dhabi Desert Safari tour with BBQ Dinner’ package or set sail on a traditional dhow cruise paired with a 5-star dinner and delightful views of Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. Vacationers can also choose city tours to explore Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks with a local tourist guide – including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Emirates Palace and Abu Dhabi Corniche, among other destinations. Travelers can also visit prominent areas of Dubai, including historic landmarks such as Dubai Museum in Al Fahidi Fort, followed by drive through the city’s modern attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, as well as the world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

Visitors to Arabian Travel Market can find Yas Island at stand ME2310 and ME2350 as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

To learn more about Yas Island’s attractions and packages, please visit http://www.ExperienceHub.com