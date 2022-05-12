For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 May 2022 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

Experience Hub announces exciting new offers and experiences on Yas Island during ATM 2022

MUMBAI: Experience Hub, a subsidiary of Miral and the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, has announced superb offerings for travel trade during this year’s iteration of ATM, including its ‘Kids Go Free’ summer package as well as exciting experiences in collaboration with Capital Experience.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub Experience Hub said: “As part of our role to support Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning tourism sector, we are delighted to engage with the travel trade partners with exciting offerings, perfect for families, in addition to new experiences as part of our strategic collaboration with Capital Experience. With attractive price points and rousing experiences, we want to provide our partners in the tourism industry with additional experiences for holidaymakers to choose from.”

Available for bookings made during the summer until 31 August 2022 for stays between 1 June and 31 August, 2022, kids under 12 can stay, play and dine for free on Yas Island as part of the destination’s ‘Kids Go Free’ summer promotion - one child for every one paying adult. This includes complimentary admission to the island’s world-class theme parks, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, as well as opportunities to stay and eat for free at the Island’s diverse portfolio of hotels.*

During ATM, Experience Hub revealed its collaboration with Capital Experience, a Destination Management Company part of Tourism 365 and ADNEC, to develop brand new experiences for travellers to enjoy while staying at Yas Island. Holidaymakers can immerse themselves in Bedouin culture and hospitality with the ‘Abu Dhabi Desert Safari tour with BBQ Dinner’ package or set sail on a traditional dhow cruise paired with a 5-star dinner and delightful views of Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. Vacationers can also choose city tours to explore Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks with a local tourist guide – including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Emirates Palace and Abu Dhabi Corniche, among other destinations. Travelers can also visit prominent areas of Dubai, including historic landmarks such as Dubai Museum in Al Fahidi Fort, followed by drive through the city’s modern attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, as well as the world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

Visitors to Arabian Travel Market can find Yas Island at stand ME2310 and ME2350 as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

To learn more about Yas Island’s attractions and packages, please visit http://www.ExperienceHub.com

Tags
Yas Island IIFA Abu Dhabi music
Related news
News | 12 May 2022

Two Friends release first single of 2022 “Wish You Were Here” ft. John K making their Helix Records debut

MUMBAI: Pop-Dance producers and DJ duo Two Friends, recently signed for management by SALXCO, are celebrating the release of their latest single “Wish You Were Here” ft. John K via the newly minted Helix Records label, out May 6th 2022.

read more
News | 12 May 2022

Cosmo's Midnight team up with Tkay Maidza for "Bang My Line"

MUMBAI: Today, twin ARIA-nominated duo, Cosmo’s Midnight return with their latest single and video, “Bang My Line” featuring Tkay Maidza, out now via Sony Music (Australia), RCA Records (USA) & Black Butter Records (UK).

read more
News | 12 May 2022

‘OK COOL’ returns to TV Lounge, Detroit for movement weekend May 29th 2022

MUMBAI: OK Cool returns to its spiritual home of TV Lounge in Detroit. This revered party series is heading into its 10th year of musical quirks, all night dancing, and late morning hi-jinks.

read more
News | 12 May 2022

NEXA Music - Season 2 The journey continues for discovering original English music talent

MUMBAI: After the immense success of NEXA Music Season 1, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the launch of the NEXA Music Season 2.

read more
News | 12 May 2022

"'Bad Trip' is about the ups and downs of getting over a toxic situation", says Nikitaa

MUMBAI: Independent Singer-songwriter Nikitaa is back with another unique and mystical journey “Bad Trip” (Sitam).

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

top# 5 articles

1
Samiksha and Shael Oswal announce their film and music production house, SSO Productions!

MUMBAI: Singer Shael Oswal and his wife, Samiksha Oswal, who has acted in several south films and Hindi TV series, are launching their new production...read more

2
FORTHCOMING SOPHOMORE EP 'COLORS OF YOUR HEART' DUE OUT IN JUNE

MUMBAI: Indie-electronic artist and producer Kidswaste returns with his new single “Waves” via notable tastemaker imprint Counter Records. Following...read more

3
"'Bad Trip' is about the ups and downs of getting over a toxic situation", says Nikitaa

MUMBAI: Independent Singer-songwriter Nikitaa is back with another unique and mystical journey “Bad Trip” (Sitam). read more

4
NEXA Music - Season 2 The journey continues for discovering original English music talent

MUMBAI: After the immense success of NEXA Music Season 1, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the launch of the NEXA Music Season 2. A first...read more

5
‘OK COOL’ returns to TV Lounge, Detroit for movement weekend May 29th 2022

MUMBAI: OK Cool returns to its spiritual home of TV Lounge in Detroit. This revered party series is heading into its 10th year of musical quirks, all...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games