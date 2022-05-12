Cosmo's Midnight team up with Tkay Maidza for "Bang My Line"

MUMBAI: Today, twin ARIA-nominated duo, Cosmo’s Midnight return with their latest single and video, “Bang My Line” featuring Tkay Maidza, out now via Sony Music (Australia), RCA Records (USA) & Black Butter Records (UK).

A silken and smooth slice of West-Coast funk, “Bang My Line” will transplant you directly to the hazy glitz of a palm-tree lined LA. A slapping bass line calls for a subtle head nod, as a falsetto of ooh’s serenade the chorus. Tkay Maidza’s unmistakable flow coolly enters to effortlessly match the energy drummed up by the twins, atop a pastiche of live instrumentation and an organic peachy beat. Today’s accompanying video, directed by Harry Scott, sees Cosmo’s Midnight grooving beachside. Walkie talkie in hand, Cosmo waits for a call from his crush. Tkay Maidza next appears as a stylistic vision, lime green eyeshadow matching a technicolour array of effects as she seamlessly delivers her verses.

Cosmo’s Midnight say of the track, “We started writing 'Bang My Line' back in 2020, and finished it last year with Winston Surfshirt in his poolside studio/house that feels like it was transplanted straight out of LA. In between playing darts, swimming and a few drinks we came up with this sunny, cruisey west coast-inspired jam. It’s about waiting for your crush to ‘Bang Your Line’ because you're too spooked to make the first move. It’s so fitting that Tkay was keen to hop on this track as it feels like the stars were totally aligned with her moving to LA and her LYWW mixtapes stylistically blending perfectly with us.”

“Bang My Line” featuring Tkay Maidza, follows the duo’s previous triple j #1 Most Played hit “Can’t Do Without (My Baby)” which recently received remixes from David Penn and Tseba, alongside their debut Best Dance Release nomination at the 2021 ARIA Awards for Yesteryear. As the pair continue to perfect their masterful production chops and cultivate a sound that’s instantly recognisable, they simultaneously celebrate reaching over 377M worldwide streams to their discography. The duo recently secured a gold certification for their singles “Down For You” with Ruel, “Have It All” feat. Age.Sex.Location and “Talk To Me” feat. Tove Styrke, as well as career-first platinum certifications for “History”, “Get To Know” feat. Winston Surfshirt and triple j Hottest 100-placed favourite, “C.U.D.I (Can U Dig It)”. Having already worked with the likes of BTS, Winston Surfshirt, Asta and more across their career, in 2021 Cosmo’s Midnight further cemented their place as one of Australia’s most sought-after production acts. Before the year was out, the duo worked with a laundry list of artists to craft a slew of irresistible releases, including “Feel Good” with Jitwam, “How Does It Feel” with BAYNK, another triple j 1# Most Played cut “Straight Up Relaxin” with Yung Bae, and their outstanding disco-infused collaboration with Jessica Mauboy on “Glow”. The pair also co-produced on Wollongong multi-instrumentalist Stevan’s “Mr. Pants”, which followed their lone solo release of the year, “Titanic”.

Since making serious waves in the Australian music scene in 2018 with their widely appraised, triple j Feature Album debut, What Comes Next, the multi-instrumentalist, songwriting and production act continue to sell out shows at home and around the globe. After closing 2021 with sets at Wildlands Festival, Beyond the City on NYE, Lost Disco on NYD, and South Korea’s virtual Busan International Rock Festival in October, the pair last month expanded their impressive resume with electrifying live shows around Australia in support of Flight Facilities on their FOREVER Tour. Next, they travel to London for a highly awaited reunion with UK fans, performing on July 13.

Groove along today as Cosmo’s Midnight resume play on their fun-loving hits, and collaborate on “Bang My Line” with fellow Aussie beloved music star, Tkay Maidza.

“BANG MY LINE” FEAT. TKAY MAIDZA IS OUT NOW VIA SONY MUSIC (AUSTRALIA), RCA RECORDS (USA) & BLACK BUTTER RECORDS (UK)