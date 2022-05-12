‘OK COOL’ returns to TV Lounge, Detroit for movement weekend May 29th 2022

MUMBAI: OK Cool returns to its spiritual home of TV Lounge in Detroit. This revered party series is heading into its 10th year of musical quirks, all night dancing, and late morning hi-jinks. The ethos behind OK Cool is to create an environment where fans, artists and industry can celebrate their love for dance music in a timeless space through a combination of top-notch production and talent – without any vibe destroyers like velvet ropes or bottle service.

This year’s edition features the TV Lounge debut and weekend exclusive from a Chicago house legend with a strong, lifelong Detroit connection: Chez Demier. Jackathon founder DJ Heidi of Windsor, CA joins the charade of all-star guests, alongside returning OK Cool Cali favorites Ardalan from the Dirtybird crew and globetrotter Tara Brooks. Hometown hero and international legend Delano Smith returns for a weekend exclusive solo set.

Another weekend exclusive sure to go off to the moon is a sunrise set from Beats in Space founder Tim Sweeney. A special responsibility for a special DJ…this is going to be the treat of the weekend for those jonesing for that good good morning boogie feel…

OK Cool founders and residents Dax Lee, Mister Joshooa & Ted Krisko will be DJing; Dax alongside party mainstay Atnarko, Krisko with his group ATAXIA, while Joshooa drops a solo set. A wealth of friends and family with Detroit’s DJ Punisher & DJ Cent, Navbox from DC, Fortune from Milwaukee and Dangerous Dan from Australia, But wait, there’s more…the famous OK Cool in-house magician Steve the Amazing is confirmed for another installment of his mind bending deception and trickery!

The indoor/outdoor event is an all night affair with doors at 10pm on Sunday evening with dancing until noon on Memorial Day. The acts will be scheduled between 3 areas at TV Lounge, including two outdoor spaces as well as the main discoteque indoors.

Tickets are available on Resident Advisor, and are strongly encouraged as the event is expected to reach capacity quickly! See you on the dance floor!