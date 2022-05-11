Taaleem Music presents the new-age Naagin anthem 'DJ Been Bajade' starring Suresh Mukund and Raai Laxmi

MUMBAI: Temperatures are about to hit the boiling point as Taaleem Music by the legendary duo Sajid-Wajid launched the New-Age Naagin anthem – ‘DJ Been Bajade.’ The song is backed with some banger beats given by composer Sajid Khan. The track is voiced by the sizzling vocals of Purva Mantri and Sajid Khan himself.

A perfect kick start to any party, ‘DJ Been Bajade’ stars beautiful actress Raai Laxmi and dancer-choreographer Suresh Mukund, who is also the director of the famous dance group- Kings United India. Directed by Mudassar Khan, this scorcher of a track is all set to heat up the dancefloors. The groovy lyrics of the song are penned by Danish Sabri. The Naagin song is all set to dominate your parties and will surely make you get up and dance.

Ace composer Sajid Khan said, “DJ Been Bajade is a modern Naagin song that is definitely going to set the dancefloors on fire. I especially love this song because it’s a very fun song and it instantly makes you tap your feet. There has been immense faith shown by our team at Qyuki for this song too! I’m sure that people of all age groups will love the song and I hope to receive all the best wishes and love.”

Voice of the song Purva Mantri said, “It’s always an honour to work with someone as great as Sajid Khan. I have had the best time recording this song as it’s so groovy and fun that it automatically increases your energy level. This song is already in my party playlist."

Amazing dancer-choreographer Suresh Mukund said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed the making of this song. It is a power packed fun song that everyone will love. I hope people enjoy listening to ‘DJ Been Bajade’ as much as we enjoyed shooting for this song. I also want to thank Qyuki for being such a great support on this!”

Actress Raai Laxmi said, “It’s my first time working with this team and I have to say all of them are such lovely people to work with. Being a part of a song by Sajid Khan is an achievement for me and I’m extremely grateful for this. The first time I heard this song, I was so excited and I was already tapping my foot. I think this song will receive a lot of love.”

Director Mudassar Khan said, “It’s always exciting working on a song that is so joyful. I love working on tracks that instantly lightens the room and thrills you. Also, the people you work with highly impact your experience and I think the entire team has been so energetic and fun which made the experience even more memorable.”