Singer Divya Kumar completes ten years in the industry

MUMBAI: Singer Divya Kumar who has given some of Hindi cinema’s biggest chart busters in the recent few years, completes ten years in the industry. The journey that began with Ishaqzaade’s ‘Aafaton Ke Parinde’, has several superhit tracks along the way, namely, Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che to Maston Ka Jhund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sun Sathiya from ABCD 2, G Faad Ke from Happy Ending and Jee Karda from Badlapur to name a few. Apart from Hindi, Divya has also sung in Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada,Tamil and Bengali which is a testament of his versatility and range as a singer.

Interestingly, ‘Aafaton ke Parinde’ was his second track, he had recorded a track from movie the ‘Tutiya Dil’ in the same year but the Ishaqzaade song was one that got him praise and recognition. Over the last ten years, the singer has amassed a huge fan following

among music lovers primarily due to his renditions and the perfect balance he manages to maintain between film songs and independent music.

Since lockdown, Divya has released his independent tracks like 'Sojatiya Sirdar' and 'Zariya', under his own label. Divya has also ventured into composition with these songs including his recent festive independent hit track 'Bhammariyo' which was co-sung by Shruti Pathak. His first Independent song was 'Banna' which was sung Divya Kumar and composed by Yash Chauhan.

Commenting on the same, Divya says "It's a blessing in today's time to survive in the music industry for ten years. Though I still feel the journey has just started, I have had the privilege of singing for some of the legendary composers in Bollywood and as well as the south music industry. I will always be grateful to Gulraj Singh as his song that I had sung in the movie Tutiya Dil caught the ears of the great Amit Trivedi and then Ishaqzaaade came in to my life, since then I have had no complaints as how my career has shaped up. Grateful to Sachin-Jigar, Priya Saraiya with whom I have spent some glorious years of my musical journey and it still continues and wish it never ends. Grateful to all my fellow artists and musicians for inspiring me to be a better artists everyday. Grateful to all my fans and friends for showering so much love to the songs I have been a part of and also I am Grateful to my parents, they are the reason for whatever good has happened to me. My whole family has been my biggest support, I hope my grandfather Pt.Shivram is a little proud of me. I believe years are not enough , I wish to continue and celebrate my music everyday and till the last year of my life”.