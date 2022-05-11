For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 May 2022 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi singer B Praak to delight fans in his first-ever 10-city India tour at Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour

MUMBAI: You know it’s a good time, when ZEE Live’s Supermoon comes to town! The much-loved platform continues to bring fans up-close and personal with some of the biggest stars from all around the world, that include Russell Peters, Raftaar, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Yohani, and AP Dhillon to name a few. This summer, for the very first time ever, Supermoon is ecstatic to launch the Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour spanning 10 cities across India.

Be it falling in or falling out of love, fans are set to witness the popular Punjabi singer ignite a symphony in their hearts with his popular tracks of romance and heartbreak. It’ll be a night filled with pure magic as the famed artist churns out popular chartbusters such as Mann Bharryaa, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Dholna, Kaun Hoye Ga & Filhall, and many others.

The tour will kickstart in Mumbai on 28th May and will end with a bang with his fans left spellbound in July. With tickets for the event all set to sell like hotcakes, the multi city tour will be an experience that fans from across the nation will be enthralled. The tour that seesentertainment being served on a scale never witnessed before will adhere to the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

Commenting on being a part of Supermoon ft B Praak – King of Hearts Tour, B Praak, singer and composer, said, “I’m extremely excited to go on a live symphony tour with none other than the mavericks of live entertainment business - Supermoon, and touring as many as 10 cities across India. Knowing that your music is appreciated across all corners of the country is everything that I could have ever asked for. My fans have made me the star that I am today and, it’s now time for me to give them an unforgettable symphony concert that they’ll cherish. I can’t wait to get started and give them an experience to remember for a long time.”

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming event, Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE Live said, “Over the years the Supermoon brand has become synonymous with legendary touring artists. If it is a name trending in the fans' mind from Sri Lanka, Canada, UK, or closer home; that artiste will tour with Supermoon. When we signed the national award-winning legend B Praak, it was the first time that he is putting together a full-blown Symphony based musical journey. The tour will travel 10 cities in India and see thousands of Supermoon fans experience it. The concert is performed in an outdoor arena format where a large part of the arena is seated and then there are standing enclosures. It is incredible to see B Praak paaji and our partners at EYP working so hard to compose and create the Supermoon King of Hearts Tour.”

Tags
Punjabi Singer B Praak Supermoon
Related news
News | 11 May 2022

Archana Prajapati's hair got stuck during Rope gliding while shooting for 'Ishq Musafir'

MUMBAI: Actress Archana Prajapati’s Bollywood romantic song “Ishq Musafir” is out! The song was sung by Shahid Mallya, written and music composed by Ashar Anis Khan, featuring the actress Archana Prajapati and Altamas Khan.

read more
News | 11 May 2022

Singer Divya Kumar completes ten years in the industry

MUMBAI: Singer Divya Kumar who has given some of Hindi cinema’s biggest chart busters in the recent few years, completes ten years in the industry.

read more
News | 10 May 2022

Breakout Singer-Songwriter Anne Wilson scores her first RIAA Gold certification for her hit single "My Jesus"

MUMBAI: Capitol CMG artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has just landed her first career RIAA Gold Certification for her hit single, “My Jesus.” The single, which also earned Anne a Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Christian Song at this year’s show, was the longest running #1 song on the

read more
News | 09 May 2022

Breakout pop sensation vaultboy teturns with emotional ballad "Disaster"

MUMBAI: vaultboy returns with "Disaster", an emotional new-age ballad that comes as a result of seeing someone you love in self-destruct mode. Flawless vocals and a powerful build make "Disaster" a stand out next move for the breakout star.

read more
News | 09 May 2022

Indian Singer Raveena Mehta goes International as she gets featured on the cover of a renowned London-based magazine and New York’s Time Square.

MUMBAI: While there have been many artists who have had the opportunity to represent our country on international platforms, looking at the new cover of the upcoming ‘London Runway’ magazine has truly mesmerized the Indian music fraternity.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

top# 5 articles

1
Archana Prajapati's hair got stuck during Rope gliding while shooting for 'Ishq Musafir'

MUMBAI: Actress Archana Prajapati’s Bollywood romantic song “Ishq Musafir” is out! The song was sung by Shahid Mallya, written and music composed by...read more

2
Lucky Ali to enthrall fans at NODWIN Gaming’s BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender’s City Takeover in Mumbai

MUMBAI: NODWIN Gaming, one of the world’s leading esports companies and BACARDÍ are bringing the last of the City Takeover shows of India’s happiest...read more

3
Yas Island goes Hart: Kevin Hart announced as the destinations first 'Chief Island Officer'

MUMBAI: Globally acclaimed comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has been officially appointed as the first Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi,...read more

4
Ahmed Khan teams up with Arjun to release brand new single ‘DAILY’

MUMBAI: Ahmed Khan teams up with British Asian RnB singer Arjun on a brand new Desi trap single ‘Daily’. The new catchy release features Ahmed Khan...read more

5
Prateek Kuhad reflects on Mental Health in favorite peeps music video

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has debuted a brand-new single ‘Favorite Peeps’, the second offering from his upcoming...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games