Punjabi singer B Praak to delight fans in his first-ever 10-city India tour at Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour

MUMBAI: You know it’s a good time, when ZEE Live’s Supermoon comes to town! The much-loved platform continues to bring fans up-close and personal with some of the biggest stars from all around the world, that include Russell Peters, Raftaar, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Yohani, and AP Dhillon to name a few. This summer, for the very first time ever, Supermoon is ecstatic to launch the Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour spanning 10 cities across India.

Be it falling in or falling out of love, fans are set to witness the popular Punjabi singer ignite a symphony in their hearts with his popular tracks of romance and heartbreak. It’ll be a night filled with pure magic as the famed artist churns out popular chartbusters such as Mann Bharryaa, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Dholna, Kaun Hoye Ga & Filhall, and many others.

The tour will kickstart in Mumbai on 28th May and will end with a bang with his fans left spellbound in July. With tickets for the event all set to sell like hotcakes, the multi city tour will be an experience that fans from across the nation will be enthralled. The tour that seesentertainment being served on a scale never witnessed before will adhere to the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

Commenting on being a part of Supermoon ft B Praak – King of Hearts Tour, B Praak, singer and composer, said, “I’m extremely excited to go on a live symphony tour with none other than the mavericks of live entertainment business - Supermoon, and touring as many as 10 cities across India. Knowing that your music is appreciated across all corners of the country is everything that I could have ever asked for. My fans have made me the star that I am today and, it’s now time for me to give them an unforgettable symphony concert that they’ll cherish. I can’t wait to get started and give them an experience to remember for a long time.”

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming event, Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE Live said, “Over the years the Supermoon brand has become synonymous with legendary touring artists. If it is a name trending in the fans' mind from Sri Lanka, Canada, UK, or closer home; that artiste will tour with Supermoon. When we signed the national award-winning legend B Praak, it was the first time that he is putting together a full-blown Symphony based musical journey. The tour will travel 10 cities in India and see thousands of Supermoon fans experience it. The concert is performed in an outdoor arena format where a large part of the arena is seated and then there are standing enclosures. It is incredible to see B Praak paaji and our partners at EYP working so hard to compose and create the Supermoon King of Hearts Tour.”