News |  11 May 2022 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

FORTHCOMING SOPHOMORE EP 'COLORS OF YOUR HEART' DUE OUT IN JUNE

MUMBAI: Indie-electronic artist and producer Kidswaste returns with his new single “Waves” via notable tastemaker imprint Counter Records. Following previous singles “Time is Mine” feat. Olivia Reid, “Let Go” and “Fall In” feat. Lizzy Land, “Waves” is the final single to be unveiled from his forthcoming, sophomore EP 'Colors of Your Heart', set for release in early June.

“'Waves' was one of the earlier demos on Colors of Your Heart that remained throughout various tracklist changes over years because of how attached I am to its themes. It’s about going through the motions and feelings of not being able to create despite the need to. After many revisions and attempts to rework it, this version (finished in 2019) is the one being released, at a time when I definitely was in the waves, again.”

Building momentum towards his sophomore EP, “Waves” continues to showcase Kidswaste’s impressive creative growth and development since his 'Spleen' EP, which was released in 2017. A new era beckons, fondly coined as the ‘Kiddy’ era which features a more energetic, refined sound and style that reflects the maturation process that he’s gone through over the years. And yet, even with these conscious changes, “Waves” features the consistently quality that fans have come to appreciate along with the unique songwriting that catapulted him into a fan favourite.

An internationally-celebrated artist, Quentin Beauvois, best known as Kidswaste, cut his musical teeth during his formative years as a bedroom producer in the elegant region of Northern France. With his graceful dexterity, Kidswaste broke into the indie-dance space with his debut single “Underwater” – a memorable genesis track that garnered over 2 million streams on Spotify alone quickly followed by other breakout fan-favourite cuts like “Free”, “Tonight”, and “Time” taken from his 'Spleen' EP.

Since his debut, Kidswaste has meticulously accelerated his artistic evolution without skipping a beat. Lauded by tastemakers by the likes of Billboard, Apple Music 1, Magnetic, Dancing Astronaut, Atwood, Chill Nation and more, Kidswaste is a proven trendsetter in both the electronic and alternative landscapes. His enchanting, nuanced sound in the studio translates seamlessly on stage as he’s swept away crowds opening for household names like ODESZA, Chet Porter, and Chelsea Cutler, just to name a few.

A vanguard of his own creative growth, a new era of Kidswaste blossoms on the horizon as he celebrates his core musical identity by expanding its poise with new songwriting styles and techniques. Following his recent singles “Fall In” featuring Lizzy Land and “Time is Mine” featuring Olivia Reid, Kidswaste’s discography (including his Beauvois side moniker) now boasts well over 200 million streams as he simultaneously draws the curtain back on his forthcoming EP 'Colors of Your Heart'. Armed with intentional sound design and meaningful songwriting, the Kidswaste project is an open-ended letter devoted in equal parts to individual introspection and fellow-feeling.

