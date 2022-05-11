Archana Prajapati's hair got stuck during Rope gliding while shooting for 'Ishq Musafir'

MUMBAI: Actress Archana Prajapati’s Bollywood romantic song “Ishq Musafir” is out!

The song was sung by Shahid Mallya, written and music composed by Ashar Anis Khan, featuring the actress Archana Prajapati and Altamas Khan.

Excited about shooting the music video, “It was fun shooting after a long staycation at home. I got a chance to get on at work and at a beautiful location in our country Nainital. It was amazing to work during a good climate in the mountains”.

The actress shared that Rope gliding during the shoot could have cost her life, because her whole hair got stuck in that rope, her hair got completely stuck in it, and it dragged her hard. “In this incident, I would have got stuck, or I would have died or I would have lost my life”.

The video was shot at Mukteshwar Dham where you can see Himalayan mountains, “It was tough to reach there the road were not well developed it was at small village during shoot we had to trek so it was tough, our breaths was high but the climate and view of the location made it easier. I thank my co-actor and all the team who worked hard.

The actress has 3 more films which will be released sooner. Stay Tuned!