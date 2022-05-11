For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 May 2022 15:20 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Archana Prajapati's hair got stuck during Rope gliding while shooting for 'Ishq Musafir'

MUMBAI: Actress Archana Prajapati’s Bollywood romantic song “Ishq Musafir” is out!

The song was sung by Shahid Mallya, written and music composed by Ashar Anis Khan, featuring the actress Archana Prajapati and Altamas Khan.

Excited about shooting the music video, “It was fun shooting after a long staycation at home. I got a chance to get on at work and at a beautiful location in our country Nainital. It was amazing to work during a good climate in the mountains”.

The actress shared that Rope gliding during the shoot could have cost her life, because her whole hair got stuck in that rope, her hair got completely stuck in it, and it dragged her hard. “In this incident, I would have got stuck, or I would have died or I would have lost my life”.

The video was shot at Mukteshwar Dham where you can see Himalayan mountains, “It was tough to reach there the road were not well developed it was at small village during shoot we had to trek so it was tough, our breaths was high but the climate and view of the location made it easier. I thank my co-actor and all the team who worked hard.

The actress has 3 more films which will be released sooner. Stay Tuned!

Tags
Archana Prajapati music Singer Ishq Musafir
Related news
News | 11 May 2022

Punjabi singer B Praak to delight fans in his first-ever 10-city India tour at Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour

MUMBAI: You know it’s a good time, when ZEE Live’s Supermoon comes to town!

read more
News | 11 May 2022

Ahmed Khan teams up with Arjun to release brand new single ‘DAILY’

MUMBAI: Ahmed Khan teams up with British Asian RnB singer Arjun on a brand new Desi trap single ‘Daily’. The new catchy release features Ahmed Khan rapping seamlessly in French and singing in Punjabi over an infectious trap beat.

read more
News | 11 May 2022

Singer Divya Kumar completes ten years in the industry

MUMBAI: Singer Divya Kumar who has given some of Hindi cinema’s biggest chart busters in the recent few years, completes ten years in the industry.

read more
News | 11 May 2022

T-Series' romantic ballad, Kachiyaan Kachiyaan sung by Jubin Nautiyal is out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series has always been at the forefront of the music industry in the country and across the globe. On the other hand, singer, Jubin Nautiyal has proven his mettle time and again, by delivering super hit tracks. Put together the two powerhouses and you have a win-win combo!

read more
News | 11 May 2022

T-Series and Wakaoo Films collaborate for a long-term association

MUMBAI: In what is sure to be one of the most dynamic and strategic collaborations in the Hindi film industry, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has joined hands with Wakaoo Films (Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde) for an impressive slate of 7 films and counting.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lucky Ali to enthrall fans at NODWIN Gaming’s BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender’s City Takeover in Mumbai

MUMBAI: NODWIN Gaming, one of the world’s leading esports companies and BACARDÍ are bringing the last of the City Takeover shows of India’s happiest...read more

2
Yas Island goes Hart: Kevin Hart announced as the destinations first 'Chief Island Officer'

MUMBAI: Globally acclaimed comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has been officially appointed as the first Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi,...read more

3
Ahmed Khan teams up with Arjun to release brand new single ‘DAILY’

MUMBAI: Ahmed Khan teams up with British Asian RnB singer Arjun on a brand new Desi trap single ‘Daily’. The new catchy release features Ahmed Khan...read more

4
Prateek Kuhad reflects on Mental Health in favorite peeps music video

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has debuted a brand-new single ‘Favorite Peeps’, the second offering from his upcoming...read more

5
Samiksha and Shael Oswal announce their film and music production house, SSO Productions!

MUMBAI: Singer Shael Oswal and his wife, Samiksha Oswal, who has acted in several south films and Hindi TV series, are launching their new production...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games