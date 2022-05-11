Ahmed Khan teams up with Arjun to release brand new single ‘DAILY’

MUMBAI: Ahmed Khan teams up with British Asian RnB singer Arjun on a brand new Desi trap single ‘Daily’. The new catchy release features Ahmed Khan rapping seamlessly in French and singing in Punjabi over an infectious trap beat. With Arjun’s distinctive RnB sound on the second verse, ‘Daily’ is a star-studded Urban Desi track with the perfect blend of smooth vocals and hard-hitting bilingual bars. ‘Daily’ is complimented with striking visuals that bring the story of the track to life. Shot in the land of romance - Paris, the music video features both artists in a regal setting, dim-lit with hanging chandeliers. Switching scenes to a club atmosphere, the video is drenched in swag, from the luxury styling, boldness and setting. ‘Daily’ paints the picture of a lonely female, who feels neglected by her partner, but doesn’t realise that no matter where he may be, she is his only one.

Ahmed Khan is an independent Punjabi singer and songwriter hailing from Belgium. A bilingual artist who has come to refresh the music scene, Ahmed has created a sound that echoes some of the biggest chart-topping names of today whilst still adding his own unique bilingual sound to it. Following the release of his critically acclaimed second album ‘29 Summers’, which featured UK Asian heavy-weights like H. Dhami, Ahmed Khan has notably pushed the Desi scene out of its comfort zone, with his experimental sound. Having just completed a set of shows in Norway and London, Ahmed Khan will continue to tour and release music throughout 2022. Arjun has already surpassed an incredible 1 Billion views on YouTube. His single 'Tingo', featuring Mickey Singh, which is also part of his forthcoming album, was another major hit for the award-winning British singer, reaching number 1 in the Official Asian Music Chart, amassing over 6.5 million YouTube views and over 4 million streams on Spotify. More recently he has co-written and composed a song for Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, and released collaborations with F1rstman, Faydee, Raxstar and Ezu.

Speaking about the track Ahmed states, “Daily has a very fresh urban feel to it. It is a fusion of 3 languages together on a hard hitting trap beat, and all flows very naturally. I can’t think of another song out there at the moment which can capture a mood or a vibe like that. Collaborating with Arjun was such an honour, he added his own signature sound to the track, and really complimented it with his soulful vocals. ”

