News |  11 May 2022 13:18 |  By RnMTeam

Aamna Sharif to be seen in Voot Select's next original - Aadha Ishq - a heart-rending tale of forbidden love!

MUMBAI: Viacom18’s digital offering, VootSelect is all set to expand its diverse content repertoire with a modern-day romantic saga, titled ‘Aadha Ishq’. Taking viewers on a soul-stirring ride, the Nandita Mehradirectorial, headlined by Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta and Kunal Roy Kapur, alongside a talented ensemble cast, explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships. Spanning across 5 episodes, this romantic drama delves into an unconventional tale of forbidden love, which will unfold exclusively on Voot Select on 12th May 2022!

Aadha Ishq is set against the picturesque backdrops of Gulmarg, Srinagar and Mussoorie, and captures a turbulent love story rife with major twists and turns. The show also sheds light on modern-day romance and complicated human relationships, and boasts of an ensemble of cast like Suchitra Pillai, Darsheel Safary and Pooja Bhamrrah in supporting roles.

Talking about her experience of playing Roma in this romantic saga, Aamna Sharif shared, “Aadha Ishq deals with the repercussions of entangled relationships, and to portray the trials and tribulations that my character Roma goes through in the show, was a challenging task. However, essaying an emotionally inclined character has been a learning experience of a lifetime for me. I’m excited for the audience to see this unusually thought-provoking tale of love, pepped up with drama and beautiful locations. Looking forward to the show.”

Pratibha Ranta, who plays Rene in Aadha Ishq, added, “I am eternally grateful to Nandita for trusting me with such an important role, which required me to showcase a wide range of emotions. This is an interesting story, told in the most beautiful way. As an actor, I have learnt a lot in my journey on this show and sharing the screen space with Aamna, Gaurav, Kunal and Suchitra ma'am has been an unforgettable experience of my life!”

The male protagonist of the series, Gaurav Arora, continued, “As Sahir, I got the one-of-a-kind opportunity to play such a complex character in this series, which enabled me to showcase different facets of my prowess. I took this role up because it challenged me to prove my mettle as a versatile actor. With Aadha Ishq's release date on Voot Select being just around the corner, I am excited for the audience to witness this turbulent love story like no other!”

Actor Kunal Roy Kapur concluded, “My character in the show, as Roma's estranged husband, possesses a unique set of vulnerabilities. Even after his relationship with his ex-wife goes awry, he tries his level best to not let that affect his bond with their daughter, Rene. When I first read the script, I was immediately drawn into the world of Aadha Ishq, and I hope that it successfully strikes a chord with the viewers too!”

So, get ready for an emotional roller coaster ride with ‘Aadha Ishq’ streaming only on Voot Select from 12th May 2022!

