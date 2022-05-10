Vaibhav hosts poetry reading session for fellow artists

MUMBAI: Paving way for fellow young artists and creating a safe space for them to express themselves, Gullak web series fame Vaibhav Raj Gupta recently organised a poetry reading session.

The gathering saw many young poets, singers and actors come together to perform their art and share their stories. The ideas behind organising such an event was to have creative minds under one roof in order to have fun and learn from one another.

In spite of initial struggles, Vaibhav starred in multiple acclaimed projects like web series Gullak and Mai.