Shye shares video for upbeat single "phonecase"

MUMBAI: Singapore-based singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released the video for her upbeat new single "phonecase", following her previously released "still trying" dedicated to her listeners. Fans can watch the video for "phonecase" here.

"'phonecase' is about daydreaming about being the one for your crush and being on the back of that special someone’s phone case," explains Shye. "I think a lot of people like to put polaroids or pictures on the back of their phone cases, I for one do that too. K-pop fans are also known to put photocards of their favourite members on the back of their phone cases."

With "phonecase", Shye revisits sonic elements that made her listeners fall in love with her in the first place. "I’ve been listening to a lot of the songs I made back in 2018/2019, when I was still making more bedroom-pop centric songs. It was really fun to revisit that style again. For this song, I wrote the lyrics first and then produced the track from there. I wanted the lyrics which are light-hearted and fun to do the talking and carry the song."

Shye has revealed a TikTok challenge for "phonecase", something for people to do with their friends and have a laugh with. "I thought it would be really cute for people to do a reveal of who’s on the back of their phone cases," she says. She recently conducted an intimate meet up with some of her fans to celebrate the release of the song and decorate their phonecases together.

"phonecase" has been making waves around the region, with radio adds on stations like Kiss 92FM (SG), 98.7FM (SG), Trax FM Semarang (ID), Geronimo FM Yogyakarta (ID), International Community Radio Taipei (TW), Asia Pop 40, and 99.5 Play FM (PH). The playlist adds for "phonecase" on streaming platforms include Spotify's RADAR SG & MY, .ORG, Indie Shuffle, and New Music Friday playlists (HK, PH, TW, TH, MY, ID, VN, SG), Apple Music's Future Hits, KKBOX's New International Music playlists (HK, TW, SG) , JOOX Indonesia's Fresh Indie Global and Fresh International, and Resso's New Music Alert.