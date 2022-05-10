For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 May 2022 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

Composer Gourov Dasgupta seems to be going through a purple patch professionally

MUMBAI: After delivering superhit tracks with Kanika Kapoor and Dhvani Bhanushali, Gourov released his latest single ‘Tutt gaya’ with singer Stebin Ben featuring TV sensation Shantanu Maheshwari.

Interestingly, all the three aforementioned tracks released in a span on 3 weeks and are completely different from One another. They showcase Gourov’s versatility and are a testament of his skill as a composer which explains why he is one of the most sought after composers today. While Kanika Kapoor’s ‘Buhe bariya’ was a folk number, ‘Dynamite’ with Dhvani Bhanushali was the quintessential party track and ‘Tutt gaya’ is a romantic ballad.

The song has opened to tremendous response and Gourov couldn’t be happier. He believes in pushing the envelope with every track and has already started work on his next offering.

Tags
composer Gourov Dasgupta music
Related news
News | 10 May 2022

Shye shares video for upbeat single "phonecase"

MUMBAI: Singapore-based singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released the video for her upbeat new single "phonecase", following her previously released "still trying" dedicated to her listeners.

read more
News | 10 May 2022

Tips Music launches new song "Meru to Dage"

MUMBAI: Tips music is introducing to the audience a new Gujarati song today titled “Meru to Dage” sung by non another versatile singer Jigardan Gadhavi. Meru to Dage is a fresh genre of classical with a modern touch. Soothing voice of Jigardan Gadhavi is making this song very special.

read more
News | 10 May 2022

Vaibhav hosts poetry reading session for fellow artists

MUMBAI: Paving way for fellow young artists and creating a safe space for them to express themselves, Gullak web series fame Vaibhav Raj Gupta recently organised a poetry reading session.

read more
News | 10 May 2022

Prateek Kuhad reflects on Mental Health in favorite peeps music video

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has debuted a brand-new single ‘Favorite Peeps’, the second offering from his upcoming album, ‘The Way That Lovers Do’, which is set for arrival on 20th May 2022 via Elektra Records.

read more
News | 10 May 2022

Chicago's Bad Planning Release New LP 'Et Fortes'

MUMBAI: On the new album, the four-piece cranks out 8 tracks of melodic hardcore and pop-punk that feel years beyond their age, yet altogether sincere and energetic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Breakout Singer-Songwriter Anne Wilson scores her first RIAA Gold certification for her hit single "My Jesus"

MUMBAI: Capitol CMG artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has just landed her first career RIAA Gold Certification for her hit single, “My Jesus.” The...read more

2
Chicago's Bad Planning Release New LP 'Et Fortes'

MUMBAI: On the new album, the four-piece cranks out 8 tracks of melodic hardcore and pop-punk that feel years beyond their age, yet altogether...read more

3
Shye shares video for upbeat single "phonecase"

MUMBAI: Singapore-based singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released the video for her upbeat new single "phonecase", following her previously...read more

4
Celtic Punks THE RUMJACKS / FLATFOOT 56 Unite on New Split EP; Check Out Two New Videos; On Tour Now

MUMBAI: Multinational Celtic Punks The Rumjacks have released a new split EP with Chicago's Flatfoot 56. The EP is the follow-up to the acclaimed 5-...read more

5
Prateek Kuhad reflects on Mental Health in favorite peeps music video

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has debuted a brand-new single ‘Favorite Peeps’, the second offering from his upcoming...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games