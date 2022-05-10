Composer Gourov Dasgupta seems to be going through a purple patch professionally

MUMBAI: After delivering superhit tracks with Kanika Kapoor and Dhvani Bhanushali, Gourov released his latest single ‘Tutt gaya’ with singer Stebin Ben featuring TV sensation Shantanu Maheshwari.
Interestingly, all the three aforementioned tracks released in a span on 3 weeks and are completely different from One another. They showcase Gourov’s versatility and are a testament of his skill as a composer which explains why he is one of the most sought after composers today. While Kanika Kapoor’s ‘Buhe bariya’ was a folk number, ‘Dynamite’ with Dhvani Bhanushali was the quintessential party track and ‘Tutt gaya’ is a romantic ballad.
The song has opened to tremendous response and Gourov couldn’t be happier. He believes in pushing the envelope with every track and has already started work on his next offering.
