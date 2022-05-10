For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 May 2022 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Chicago's Bad Planning Release New LP 'Et Fortes'

MUMBAI: On the new album, the four-piece cranks out 8 tracks of melodic hardcore and pop-punk that feel years beyond their age, yet altogether sincere and energetic.

The band says, “This record represents a lot of growth for our band; past sound blending with new sound, and longtime bandmates with new ones. Writing this record gave us a sense of purpose during lockdown, and we can’t wait to share it.”

With a sound that encompasses equal amounts hardcore, emo, skate punk, and pop-punk, Bad Planning is a band that truly does things their own way.

The newest recruits of Jump Start Records have been writing together since they were freshmen in high school. Now all these years later, the band is still booking their own shows, playing gigs with some of their favorite bands, and making a name for themselves in the midwest.

Bad Planning writes with a sound that runs in the same vein as their fellow Chicago-based influences such as Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, and The Lawrence Arms. In 2019 they released “Splitting Hairs” alongside Chicago band A Semester Abroad, bringing on a heavier side with singles “Be Brave” and “Actors”.

The four-piece, consisting of Alex Crook, Jack Coombs, Aaron Hornback, and Miles Schuett, teamed up with Jump Start Records in May 2021 sharing a strong DIY ethos and love for punk rock. The band looks to continue playing shows in and outside of their local scene, developing their sound for future releases.

Tags
Bad Planning Et Fortes music
Related news
News | 10 May 2022

Shye shares video for upbeat single "phonecase"

MUMBAI: Singapore-based singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released the video for her upbeat new single "phonecase", following her previously released "still trying" dedicated to her listeners.

read more
News | 10 May 2022

Tips Music launches new song "Meru to Dage"

MUMBAI: Tips music is introducing to the audience a new Gujarati song today titled “Meru to Dage” sung by non another versatile singer Jigardan Gadhavi. Meru to Dage is a fresh genre of classical with a modern touch. Soothing voice of Jigardan Gadhavi is making this song very special.

read more
News | 10 May 2022

Vaibhav hosts poetry reading session for fellow artists

MUMBAI: Paving way for fellow young artists and creating a safe space for them to express themselves, Gullak web series fame Vaibhav Raj Gupta recently organised a poetry reading session.

read more
News | 10 May 2022

Composer Gourov Dasgupta seems to be going through a purple patch professionally

MUMBAI: After delivering superhit tracks with Kanika Kapoor and Dhvani Bhanushali, Gourov released his latest single ‘Tutt gaya’ with singer Stebin Ben featuring TV sensation Shantanu Maheshwari.

read more
News | 10 May 2022

Prateek Kuhad reflects on Mental Health in favorite peeps music video

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has debuted a brand-new single ‘Favorite Peeps’, the second offering from his upcoming album, ‘The Way That Lovers Do’, which is set for arrival on 20th May 2022 via Elektra Records.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shye shares video for upbeat single "phonecase"

MUMBAI: Singapore-based singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released the video for her upbeat new single "phonecase", following her previously...read more

2
Chicago's Bad Planning Release New LP 'Et Fortes'

MUMBAI: On the new album, the four-piece cranks out 8 tracks of melodic hardcore and pop-punk that feel years beyond their age, yet altogether...read more

3
Breakout Singer-Songwriter Anne Wilson scores her first RIAA Gold certification for her hit single "My Jesus"

MUMBAI: Capitol CMG artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has just landed her first career RIAA Gold Certification for her hit single, “My Jesus.” The...read more

4
Celtic Punks THE RUMJACKS / FLATFOOT 56 Unite on New Split EP; Check Out Two New Videos; On Tour Now

MUMBAI: Multinational Celtic Punks The Rumjacks have released a new split EP with Chicago's Flatfoot 56. The EP is the follow-up to the acclaimed 5-...read more

5
Prateek Kuhad reflects on Mental Health in favorite peeps music video

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has debuted a brand-new single ‘Favorite Peeps’, the second offering from his upcoming...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games