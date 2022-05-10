Chicago's Bad Planning Release New LP 'Et Fortes'

MUMBAI: On the new album, the four-piece cranks out 8 tracks of melodic hardcore and pop-punk that feel years beyond their age, yet altogether sincere and energetic.
The band says, “This record represents a lot of growth for our band; past sound blending with new sound, and longtime bandmates with new ones. Writing this record gave us a sense of purpose during lockdown, and we can’t wait to share it.”
With a sound that encompasses equal amounts hardcore, emo, skate punk, and pop-punk, Bad Planning is a band that truly does things their own way.
The newest recruits of Jump Start Records have been writing together since they were freshmen in high school. Now all these years later, the band is still booking their own shows, playing gigs with some of their favorite bands, and making a name for themselves in the midwest.
Bad Planning writes with a sound that runs in the same vein as their fellow Chicago-based influences such as Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, and The Lawrence Arms. In 2019 they released “Splitting Hairs” alongside Chicago band A Semester Abroad, bringing on a heavier side with singles “Be Brave” and “Actors”.
The four-piece, consisting of Alex Crook, Jack Coombs, Aaron Hornback, and Miles Schuett, teamed up with Jump Start Records in May 2021 sharing a strong DIY ethos and love for punk rock. The band looks to continue playing shows in and outside of their local scene, developing their sound for future releases.
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Singapore-based singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released the video for her upbeat new single "phonecase", following her previously...read more
MUMBAI: On the new album, the four-piece cranks out 8 tracks of melodic hardcore and pop-punk that feel years beyond their age, yet altogether...read more
MUMBAI: Capitol CMG artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has just landed her first career RIAA Gold Certification for her hit single, “My Jesus.” The...read more
MUMBAI: Multinational Celtic Punks The Rumjacks have released a new split EP with Chicago's Flatfoot 56. The EP is the follow-up to the acclaimed 5-...read more
MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has debuted a brand-new single ‘Favorite Peeps’, the second offering from his upcoming...read more