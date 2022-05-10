Celtic Punks THE RUMJACKS / FLATFOOT 56 Unite on New Split EP; Check Out Two New Videos; On Tour Now

MUMBAI: Multinational Celtic Punks The Rumjacks have released a new split EP with Chicago's Flatfoot 56. The EP is the follow-up to the acclaimed 5-piece's recent EP 'Brass For Gold,' and their 2021 LP 'Hestia.'

The Split EP (out globally on vinyl, download, streaming) offers up three new tracks from each band and is now available (along with special limited edition vinyl leather sleeves) at https://therumjacks.com/the-rumjacks-flatfoot-56/.

Two leather colors are available (one for each band – 20 per band). Brown and (rich) mahogany + a natural stitch or black thread.

Both bands have released new videos for tracks off the EP.

The Rumjacks (recently on tour with Dropkick Murphys) are currently on their own headline tour and will be joined by Flatfoot 56 on select dates. Buy tickets here: https://therumjacks.com/shows.

THE RUMJACKS Headline Dates (* with Flatfoot 56)

May 6 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

May 7 Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

May 8 Chicago, IL @ Reggie's (Moonrunner Festival)

May 10 Lexington, KY @ The Burl

May 11 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

May 15 Newport, KY @ Southgate House

May 17 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

May 18 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

May 19 Milwaukee, WI @ Shanks Hall *

May 20 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

May 21 Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar

May 23 Tulsa, OK @ The Whittier

May 24 Wichita, KS @ Barleycorns *

May 26 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

May 27 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre *

May 28 Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theatre *

Watch The Rumjacks' "What Was Your Name In The States?" video here: https://youtu.be/ibyJyucyZso.