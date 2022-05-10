For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 May 2022 15:07

Breakout Singer-Songwriter Anne Wilson scores her first RIAA Gold certification for her hit single "My Jesus"

MUMBAI: Capitol CMG artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has just landed her first career RIAA Gold Certification for her hit single, “My Jesus.” The single, which also earned Anne a Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Christian Song at this year’s show, was the longest running #1 song on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart of 2021 at seven weeks and made her the first female artist to top the chart with a debut single.

“The moment that Hudson and Brad surprised me with the news that ‘My Jesus’ had officially been certified Gold is a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life!” says Wilson. “I’m so unbelievably thankful that Jesus is using this song to touch so many lives. All Glory to God!”

“It’s so exciting to be able to be present when an artist receives their first Gold record. Welcoming Anne into the Gold & Platinum program was a true honor and I know we will celebrate many more in the future.”
– Jackie Jones (RIAA VP of Artist and Industry Relations)

Wilson’s debut album, My Jesus, released on April 22nd, made history for having the biggest debut week in over 15 years by a Capitol Christian Music Group-signed new artist. Since its release, the album has landed the Top of the Billboard Top Christian & Gospel Albums, Billboards Top 200 Christian & Gospel, and Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart.

Recently, Anne released the music video for the heartwarming and celebratory track “Mamas” featuring Hillary Scott. The beautiful song highlights the importance of mothers in our lives and the power of love and support the provide.

