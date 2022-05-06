For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 May 2022 15:54

Yung Fly's 'Brand New' is about exploring and embracing the improvements of himself

MUMBAI: Yung Fly, who has been redefining and transforming street genre with his raps and b-boying, drops “Brand New”.

“Brand New” is a whole package of Yung as he has sang, composed, written and produced under KaanPhod. Viacom18’s initiative KaanPhod is a springboard for emerging artists and Mic-Test is a wonderful series that encourages indie music.

“Brand New” is all about exploration and embracing the improvements that the singer has been witnessing in himself, daily. Excited about the release, Yung expressed, “Through this song, I am also embracing my friendship with my ‘homies’ because they’ve been motivating me to put my best foot forward for the longest time now! In life, I chose the hard way by navigating tough situations. As budding artists, a lot of us hail from the trenches, with nothing provided to us on a silver platter. Every day, we hustle to bag opportunities that will help us carve a niche for ourselves in the industry”. Despite spending thirteen years in the Hip-Hop culture, he still feels like he is “Brand New” and constantly evolving!

“When a friend of mine added drums to the track’s beats, the first line that came out of my mouth was, “Pull up with the gang, let it loose!” Soon, I started mumbling to the beats and in no time, I had a hook line ready for ‘Brand New’ while he finished the beats”. The key elements of this song are its effortlessness and the catchy beats that will compel anyone to shake a leg. “Brand New” has an enthralling vibe, which will surely keep the listeners hooked to it.

Hip-Hop scene in India is emerging stronger by the day with the ever-rising popularity of the genre among mesophiles, “With artists from all walks of life presenting their compositions through social media platforms, Hip-Hop music is growing rapidly because various cultures and languages from across the country are coming to the forefront in contemporary times. I’ve seen a lot of hunger in Hip-Hop artists to churn out hard-hitting tracks and make a distinct name for themselves”.

Yung Fly’s dance moves are exceptional, it’s like gravity doesn’t exist for him. He said that when he dances, he is a different person altogether. His style is super explosive, a combination of diverse ranges and layers, which reflects in his music too. “When I listen to music, I listen to it differently than others. I listen to it as an artist! I believe dance and music have beautiful chemistry. And when I hit the dance floor, I love to incorporate the entire space in my performances”.

Sharing about his whole journey of making and shooting the song with MicTest, “I created this track at my friend Soham’s house, where I was accompanied by two of my other friends, Darcy and Harsh. When we entered his house, Soham was already working on some beats. We then thought of coming up with a new track, so he started producing a new beat for the same. Throughout the production process, all of us were naturally jamming and grooving to the beats. This song has a captivating energy, which also transpired on the sets of its music video. The shooting was effortless, and I was personally involved in it, right from shortlisting dancers to finalising our looks and outfits. Lastly, the entire team was dancing their hearts out while shooting, which made it an incredible experience for me”.

The singer will definitely cherish the memories that they created when they couldn’t help themselves but dance incessantly while making the hook of ‘Brand New’. He also stated that he will cherish jumping to the beats of the track with his fellow team members while shooting the music video. Furthermore, he remembered turning into a cry-baby on the sets because of being sceptical about his outfits. “However, the team affirmed that they looked good on the camera, so I laid full trust in them. And I must admit, they didn’t disappoint me at all! My outfits genuinely turned out good on camera”.

