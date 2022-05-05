For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 May 2022 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Lauren Gottlieb to reunite with Meet Bros for another project?

MUMBAI: Lauren Gottlieb is indeed the queen of dance and seeing her on screen is nothing less than poetry on screen. In music, Meet Bros are the most happening musical duo in the industry and each and every track by them compels you to groove your feet to it. So, when they collaborated with each other for the first time, it had to be fireworks, and that’s what happened in the song titled ‘Yaari Ve’ in 2017. And now, it seems that we might be getting to see another team up of them soon.

Recently, the composer duo met Lauren and their pictures that surfaced online have speculated rumours of a possible collaboration happening soon. Meet Bros and Lauren share a good bond as creative people and their first team up was a roaring success. The vibe of the songs that Meet bros create suits to the T to Lauren’s out-of-the-world dancing skills, and if this reunion is happening, it’s surely going to be one to watch out for.

Lauren floored everyone with her amazing dancing prowess in ‘Yaari Ve’, for which she was widely applauded, and we can just imagine the levels she will take it up when she reunites with the Meet Bros. Meanwhile, the composer duo recently released their latest single Darpok Mahiya while Lauren was seen giving a special performance on the talent reality show Hunarbaaz, that just was spellbinding. We are now really excited for an official announcement soon.

Lauren Gottlieb Meet Bros Songs music
