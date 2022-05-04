For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 May 2022 15:16 |  By RnMTeam

Pepsi® raises temperatures this summer with the biggest musical blockbuster

MUMBAI: One Word. Four Letters. A billion believers. SWAG has become the cultural zeitgeist that perfectly echoes the beliefs of the youth and celebrates the unwavering spirit of the new generation. Bringing this philosophy to life, Pepsi® today, has launched its all-new summer anthem which is ready to add more fizz to your next party. An extension of the Har Ghoont Mein Swag campaign, the anthem features two of the biggest youth icons of India - Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez who are ready to take India by storm with their musical hattrick.

Taking Pepsi®’s proposition of ‘More Fizz, More Refreshing’* a notch higher, the peppy new anthem encourages youngsters to own their individuality, quirkiness and wear their hearts on their sleeves. The anthem is set in the context of a typical youngster’s life that has a lot of fun and irreverence. Pepsi has partnered with One Digital Entertainment and Universal Music Group for brands for bringing this campaign to life.

The anthem was launched today at a star-studded event in Mumbai this morning. Jacqueline Fernandez Badshah and Ahmed Khan grooved to this new masterpiece that is definitely going to be an earworm.

Speaking on the anthem, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “As a culture curator, Pepsi has connected with consumers time and again with music & dance and has worked with the most iconic superstars to curated powerful pieces of culture across the world. The lyrics, ‘Check my Fizz’ is all about celebrating the unshakeable self-belief and confidence of today’s youth. With Badshah dropping the beats, Jacqueline Fernandez burning up the screen with her dance moves, and Bollywood heavy hitter Ahmed Khan directing the video, we’re hoping to have India singing the song right back at us.”

Commenting on the song and his long-standing partnership with Pepsi®, Badshah said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Pepsi’s new summer anthem once again. I am a quintessential challenger and Pepsi’s challenger philosophy of owning your swag and living life with solid self-belief has always resonated with me. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I have enjoyed creating it!”

Talking about the number, Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez, said, “Our generation is all about owing everything with confidence and self-belief be it their opinions, their choice of clothes or their career choices. I am super thrilled to be a part of Pepsi’s new summer anthem which takes this philosophy forward and in style - with a jaw-dropping number which is sure to take on the music scene by storm. The song is effortless, peppy and extremely relatable. The dance steps, the music, the colors and the costumes all come together to add to the perkiness of the song. I cannot wait for my fans to dive into this SWAG experience.”

Ace Bollywood Director, Ahmed Khan said, “This new summer anthem is a supercool dance number that perfectly reflects today’s generation – uninhibited, confident and full of swag. We have showcased this very attitude in the music video. I had an absolute blast working with Jacqueline and Badshah and that fun translates on screen. I can’t wait to showcase the magic we have created yet again with Pepsi.”

The song is available for streaming on Youtube and popular streaming platforms.

You can watch the peppy number here.

