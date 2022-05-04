For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 May 2022 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

Kelland & Sara Diamond drop new single 'LOVESICK

MUMBAI: Vancouver-based creative force Kelland returns to the release circuit with his sophomore single ‘LOVESICK’. The new collaborative track sees the esteemed talent linking up with fellow Canadian and singer/songwriter Sara Diamond, and serves as a direct follow-up to his track ‘RIP TO US’ with Willa from mid-February of this year, in addition to Diamond’s ‘Lovin’ From You’ with Nick Grant from the tail end of last month. Out now via Physical Presents, ‘LOVESICK’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.
 
STREAM/DOWNLOAD: KELLAND & SARA DIAMOND - ‘LOVESICK’ [PHYSICAL PRESENTS]

The energetic tune kicks off with a filtered beat, ethereally setting the atmospheric ambiance for the remainder of the nearly two-and-a-half minute sonic endeavor. Rhythmically alluring in all the best ways audibly possible, the four-on-the-floor track also distinctly features a canorous vocal performance that glides and flows throughout its entirety. The head-over-heels feeling one gets when falling in love is precisely encapsulated, courtesy of Diamond’s emotionally-charged lyricism. Hefty basslines, infectiously enticing production elements, and an enthralling flair unlike anything else heard before it characterize the rest of the euphonic release, making it a quintessential addition to the renowned Physcial Presents label.
 
STREAM/DOWNLOAD: KELLAND & JAY ISAIAH - 'LULLABY' [PHYSICAL PRESENTS]

 

