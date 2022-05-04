For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 May 2022 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Indi pop veteran Sadu releases a trademark pop-rock track – Yakeen – a ballad dedicated to eternal love

MUMBAI: After last year’s nostalgia-laced single Farar, the 90s icon carries forward the pop-rock canon with Yakeen.

With vibrant arrangements of electric guitar solos, a grand piano & contemporary production, this ballad is dedicated to eternal love.

Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu who was a vocalist, lyricist, composer and a founder member of the erstwhile pop act Aryans spent the lockdown/pandemic-based downtime celebrating the magic of ghazals with mellifluous old world style tracks. The veteran is now returning to hummable indi-pop numbers, starting with his new video single Yakeen which is reminiscent of 90s hits from Sadu and Aryans such as Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko and Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya.

Yakeen features a distinct pop-rock arrangement with electrifying guitar solos, contemporary production and the wholesome keying of a grand piano. Sadu was keen to produce his trademark indi-pop tracks again, “After experimenting with contemporary ghazals during the lockdown it took a while to write Yakeen. The lyrics of Yakeen are a bit mature hence the tailor made arrangement took some time. Yakeen is the conviction that the bond of eternal love exists in the most reverent form.” he adds.

Sadu has been a steadfast believer in the independent music ecosystem from the very beginning. “Now the Indian audience have started welcoming independent musicians and adapting these trends, I have believed in being original and independent since it gives me space to do what I like,” he adds. The only thing that changes as per Sadu is the era of music for which an artist needs to adapt to those styles and be determined to stay relevant. Sadu, feels very strongly about the need for a music industry independent of the film industry and urges musicians to keep up the good fight for original music.

His renditions were met with a rather warm response not just from music fans in India, but also Pakistan, Bangladesh and other far corners of the world. That coupled with the artist’s sentiment towards the lack of awareness and exposure around the genre of ghazals today, Sadu then set his mind towards making the beautiful legacy of ghazals more accessible to the large number of underexposed audiences with contemporary arrangements. “It’s my humble attempt to contemporarize ghazals, with sounds and production tech palatable for the contemporary audience, all the while maintaining the sanctity of the genre that’s a part of the Indian heritage and culture,” says the singer.

Yakeen is the first single of 2022 from Sadu with more to come.

Tags
Indi Pop Sadu Yakeen music
Related news
News | 04 May 2022

Wiretap Records and Friend Club Records team up on 'Undercover On The Streets, A vagrant records tribute' out Friday May 20th

MUMBAI: Wiretap Records and Friend Club Records have teamed up to present the upcoming compilation Undercover On The Streets, a tribute to the bands and catalog of Vagrant Records….. Available everywhere May 20th.

read more
News | 04 May 2022

Pepsi® raises temperatures this summer with the biggest musical blockbuster

MUMBAI: One Word. Four Letters. A billion believers. SWAG has become the cultural zeitgeist that perfectly echoes the beliefs of the youth and celebrates the unwavering spirit of the new generation.

read more
News | 03 May 2022

Dhvani Bhanushali turns Super Girl with Hitz Music's new single 'Dynamite'

MUMBAI: One of India’s popular pop singer, Dhvani Bhanushali, releases her new single Dynamite today on Hitz Music. High on beats dance track, the song promises to bring something fresh and new to the table both in terms of music and visuals.

read more
News | 03 May 2022

The clock has struck #GinOClock: 'Gin Explorers Club - Space City Edition' brings country’s biggest gin celebration to Mumbai

MUMBAI: The ‘Gin Explorers Club - Space City Edition is all set to come to the city of Mumbai this summer!

read more
News | 03 May 2022

All is Allowed releases "Just Keep Walking", EP moves between the sabbatical stoner and alternative metal

MUMBAI: The band All is Allowed released a new EP "Just Keep Walking" on all streaming platforms by Electric Funeral Records. The album has 4 tracks that bring nuances of southern rock, metal and alternative rock.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kelland & Sara Diamond drop new single 'LOVESICK

MUMBAI: Vancouver-based creative force Kelland returns to the release circuit with his sophomore single ‘LOVESICK’. The new collaborative track sees...read more

2
Composers for Encanto, The white lotus and more than home ASCAP composers’ Choice Award honors as 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards kick off on @ASCAP social media

MUMBAI: Honoring the composers whose music elevates the magic of the moving image, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers today...read more

3
Wiretap Records and Friend Club Records team up on 'Undercover On The Streets, A vagrant records tribute' out Friday May 20th

MUMBAI: Wiretap Records and Friend Club Records have teamed up to present the upcoming compilation Undercover On The Streets, a tribute to the bands...read more

4
The clock has struck #GinOClock: 'Gin Explorers Club - Space City Edition' brings country’s biggest gin celebration to Mumbai

MUMBAI: The ‘Gin Explorers Club - Space City Edition is all set to come to the city of Mumbai this summer! The event, which is India’s biggest...read more

5
B Jones launches new Record Label come closer records with debut release 'Bella Ciao'

MUMBAI: Spanish DJ and producer B Jones embarks on the next step of her career with the launch of her very own imprint – Come Closer Records.To...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games