George Birge premieres official music video For "Mind On You" with CMT.com today

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville artist George Birge is premiering the official music video for his single "Mind On You," TODAY exclusively with CMT.com. Fans can watch the new video HERE! Directed by Dustin Haney, the steamy new video was shot in Nashville and tells the story of a young couple falling in love.

George's single, "Mind On You," from his recently released self-titled EP, will impact country radio later this summer. The song almost wasn't even recorded by George. Co-written by George along with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford and produced by Ash Bowers, "Mind On You" was originally on hold by Jason Aldean, but after George was offered a deal with RECORDS Nashville, he decided to release it himself.

George's self-titled debut solo EP, which "mixes classic steel and modern programming beneath smooth Keith Urban-like phrasing and melodicism" (Billboard) features 5 tracks, 4 of which George co-wrote. The EP includes the singer/songwriter's debut smash hit "Beer Beer, Truck Truck," which quickly went viral not long after joining TikTok, where he now has over 200K followers.

George will close out this week with back-to-back performances at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, opening for Brantley Gilbert on May 6 & 7.

Recently named the Bobby Bones Show National Spotlight Artist of the Week, George has accumulated nearly 18 Million streams worldwide and been featured in Forbes, NPRAll Things Considered,People.com, American Songwriter,Billboard's "Makin' Tracks",Country Aircheck's "Off The Record,"Taste Of Country, The Bobby Bones Show, and named one of Nashville Lifestyles' "Artists You Need To Know." An established songwriter in Nashville, George has also had outside cuts with Clay Walker, Colt Ford and Sam Grow.