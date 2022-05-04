For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 May 2022 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

B Jones launches new Record Label come closer records with debut release 'Bella Ciao'

MUMBAI: Spanish DJ and producer B Jones embarks on the next step of her career with the launch of her very own imprint – Come Closer Records.

To celebrate the launch of her label, B Jones has reworked a very special version of one of her favourite songs ‘Bella Ciao.’ Putting her own spin on the Italian folk song, Beatriz starts with plucky synths, deftly layering the powerful female vocals with a catchy melody for a tech-house production that is sure to be a hit on dancefloors and airwaves alike.  

Speaking about Come Closer Records, B Jones said, “The very concept of ‘Come Closer’ is something that has always been my motivation, to be close to my fans and connect with the crowd in every single show I do. After 10 years touring the world with my music I have decided to go one step further, commit myself more to my fans and launch Come Closer Records - my own label where my goal is to be able to make more personal music without having to play to what is needed in order to get support from major labels. This idea is simple – to make music for my followers, for my sets so that they can be even more unique, and just to make music that makes everyone who listens happy. Nothing else... I chose to start with my tech house version of Bella Ciao with a sweet female voice because it has always been a song that is played live in different versions and always gets the crowd dancing and brings that good energy to the dance floor. I really believe that an updated and different version would be the best representation letter for how Come Closer Records is going to sound.”

2022 looks set to be full of career-defining moments for B Jones. Having ignited her passion for deejaying at the age of 11 but dismissing it as an unattainable goal, it wasn’t until she turned 18 that she saw her first female DJ perform and realised that this was a career that she could also pursue. Held back by family commitments and the birth of her daughter, it was another 8 years before she was finally able to follow her dream. Driven by an intense determination that is prevalent in every move she makes, Beatriz finally launched her DJ career in 2012 and was made a resident at Pacha Ibiza within a year. This year, B Jones is set to make history this July as becomes the first ever Spanish DJ to play the Tomorrowland main stage – an incredible feat and testament to how far she has come. With a packed tour schedule and appearances at some of Europe’s major festivals this summer, B Jones star has well and truly risen.

B JONES TOUR DATES

28/05 MARINA BEACH Spain
29/05 – 05/06 PUNTA CANA Dominican Republic
10/06 ANIMAL SOUND, Murcia, Spain
19/06 DREAM ISLAND FESTIVAL Mallorca, Spain
26/06 DANUBE ISLAND Austria

08/07 NEVERSEA FESTIVAL Romania
09/07 STARS OF SOUND FESTIVAL Switzerland
15/07 TOMORROWLAND Belgium
17/07 RIBERA SOUND FESTIVAL Navarra, Spain
23/07 PAROOKAVILLE Germany
24/07 TOMORROWLAND Belgium
29/07 TOMORROWLAND Belgium
30/07 FAN FUTURA FESTIVAL Murcia, Spain

14/08 AMOS BEACH CLUB Kos, Greece
19/08 MEDITERRANEA FESTIVAL Valencia, Spain
27/08 KISS DISCO CLUB Portugal
28/08 MYSTERYLAND Holland

Tags
B Jones new Record Label Bella Ciao
Related news
News | 08 Dec 2021

Baba Sehgal: Didn't anticipate my version of 'Bella Ciao' would become such a huge hit

MUMBAI: Rapper Baba Sehgal, who is an ardent fan of Netflix's popular series 'Money Heist', came out with his own version of the iconic track 'Bella Ciao' titled 'Kela Khao'.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2021

Spotify launches exclusive 'Money Heist' destination with Netflix

MUMBAI: Spotify launched an exclusive 'Money Heist' destination in collaboration with Netflix on Wednesday.

read more
News | 09 May 2020

Singer Nitish Kalia's Bella Ciao is a Tribute To All The Vada Pav Lovers

MUMBAI: Swedish production duo ManyFew have spent the past few years creating a league of their own with their catchy, feel-good blend of piano house.

read more
News | 05 May 2020

India's Viva girls reunite for 'Jaago Zara'

MUMBAI: Music has been a great companion for people during this pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2020

Abuzar Akhtar's heart-wrenching song 'Bella Ciao'

MUMBAI: The number of death cases across the globe has reached more than lakhs by now due to the 'COVID-19' pandemic. These number includes everyone from old aged ones to newly born babies.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

top# 5 articles

1
Montreal Acoustic Folk Duo Steve & Ginie Jackson Release New Single "Tear My Voice" LP 'Colder Than The Sea' Out May 26

MUMBAI: Montreal acoustic folk duo Steve & Ginie Jackson are back with a new full length album 'Colder Than The Sea' out May 26 on Thousand...read more

2
Kelland & Sara Diamond drop new single 'LOVESICK

MUMBAI: Vancouver-based creative force Kelland returns to the release circuit with his sophomore single ‘LOVESICK’. The new collaborative track sees...read more

3
Pepsi® raises temperatures this summer with the biggest musical blockbuster

MUMBAI: One Word. Four Letters. A billion believers. SWAG has become the cultural zeitgeist that perfectly echoes the beliefs of the youth and...read more

4
Composers for Encanto, The white lotus and more than home ASCAP composers’ Choice Award honors as 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards kick off on @ASCAP social media

MUMBAI: Honoring the composers whose music elevates the magic of the moving image, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers today...read more

5
B Jones launches new Record Label come closer records with debut release 'Bella Ciao'

MUMBAI: Spanish DJ and producer B Jones embarks on the next step of her career with the launch of her very own imprint – Come Closer Records.To...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games