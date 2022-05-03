The clock has struck #GinOClock: 'Gin Explorers Club - Space City Edition' brings country’s biggest gin celebration to Mumbai

MUMBAI: The ‘Gin Explorers Club - Space City Edition is all set to come to the city of Mumbai this summer! The event, which is India’s biggest celebration of gin, will take its attendees on a juniper-fuelled exploration of some of the coolest gins over a weekend of music, fun and revelry in its mystical ‘Space City’ on 7th and 8th May 2022.

With a wide range of exciting activities and experiences to indulge in, the Gin Explorers Club makes for the perfect way to unwind with friends. Taste the finest selection and exciting flavour combinations of international and local gin brands like Greater Than, Hendricks, Jimmy’s, Roku, Samsara, Stranger & Sons, Tamras, Terai, and more, alongside a variety of delicious cuisines from some of the best restaurants in the city all under one roof.

Not only that, but a line-up of live high-octane live acts and DJ sets by Culoe De Song, J Babe, Kayan (DJ Set), Lynston (Throwback), Madstarbase, O.G SHEZ, PERP & Linfomation, Sickflip, Sindhi Curry, and Zokhuma will see you groove to their pumped-up beats!

The event is a cultural culmination of good music, food, cocktails and more curated by Food Talk India, where you can embrace the magical vibe and create ‘gin-ful’ memories! It is coming to Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course on 7th May, from 3 PM onwards to 8th May till 10 PM. Tickets for the event are priced from 600 Rs onwards. For more details and booking your tickets, log on to insider.in now!